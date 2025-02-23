Want to stay in The White Lotus luxe hotels? Get ready for an expensive holiday: Know locations, cost, highlights

The White Lotus, a critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning black comedy drama anthology, is having another glorious moment. HBO dropped Season 3 on February 16 and once again not merely has the intriguing story created a huge chatter but even Season 3’s primary destination Koh Samui is suddenly on every jet-setter’s must-travel list. The travel-hype has even acquired a term of its own - the White Lotus effect. Also read | The White Lotus season 3's Lisa, Parker Posey open up on how Thailand adds a fresh spin and more The Four Seasons Resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, is a stunning property, and it's one of the filming locations for Season 3 of the hit HBO series The White Lotus. (Pics courtesy: HBO and The Four Seasons Resort)

In the drama’s two previous edits filmed in Hawaii (Season 1) and Sicily, Italy (Season 2), footfalls increased by thousands soon after the drama was aired. After Season 1, Four Seasons Resort Maui saw 386 percent jump and Sicily witnessed continuous curiosity for a long time. This month, online searches for Koh Samui soared +88 percent, according to Opodo, an online travel portal.

If you want to live The White Lotus luxe life, loosen your pursestrings for a holiday in the utterly expensive Four Seasons’ hotels/resorts in Koh Samui, (Thailand) Sicily (Italy) and Maui (Hawaii).

The White Lotus: Season 3

Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui (Thailand): Overlooking the idyllic Gulf of Siam, Four Seasons Resort in Koh Samui is housed in over 40 acres of former coconut plantation, blending the tropical landscape of coconut palms into the rooms that continue down the terraced hillside to a private beach. Do not miss the numerous monkey statues in the Resort that add intrigue to the storytelling in The White Lotus.

⦿ Getting there: 45 minutes from Koh Samui International Airport. The hotel airport transfer options include a Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d for up to two passengers or a luxury van for up to five passengers. Or, opt for private-jet transfers from Bangkok and other cities in Thailand. Up to 14 people can be accommodated in the aircraft.

⦿ Accommodation: Choose from suite villas with private infinity pools and spacious terraces or Private Residences complete with kitchenettes, panoramic views and personal residential assistants.

⦿ Tariff (per night): Villa cost starts at ₹153,462+ taxes for two; Private Residence (6 adults, or 4 adults and 2 children) starts at ₹648,409. A Service Charge of 10% of room rate per night (plus applicable taxes) and a Coral Reef Conservation Fee of THB 93.46 per night (plus applicable taxes) is applied to all reservations.

⦿ What to do in Koh Samui: Explore the country’s fascinating tradition of Muay Thai boxing; Angthong National Marine Park Boat Excursion; Cruise around Koh Samui; Visit the Elephant Sanctuary; Play golf at Santiburi Golf & Country Club; do an ATV tour; Kayak/snorkel in the Gulf of Thailand.

The White Lotus: Season 2

San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Sicily, a Four Seasons Hotel (Italy): Perched on a rocky promontory high above the Ionian Sea, San Domenico Palace is housed in a reimagined 14th-century Sicilian convent with breathtaking sea views, and Italian gardens.

⦿ Getting there: 60-minute drive from Catania-FontanRossa Airport (CTA); 1 hour 55 minutes from Comiso Airport (CIY). The hotel arranges airport transfers. Charges apply.

⦿ Accommodation: Choose from Guest Rooms, Suites & Specialty Suites.

⦿ Tariff (per night): Deluxe Room starts at ₹123,553 for two, Sea-view Premium Room with Terrace starts at ₹206,224; Sea-view Executive Suite starts at ₹378,834.

⦿ What to do in Sicily: Do a history tour - from the Ancient Theatre to the Palazzo Corvaja and Piazza IX Aprile. Board a luxury yacht or sailboat and cruise by the scenic landmarks of Isola Bella and Grotta Azzurra. Enjoy views of Mount Etna and the sea. Stroll along Corso Umberto I, the main street of the old town. Visit Castelmola, the Sicilian village built on a limestone rock, and the Cathedral of Taormina.

The White Lotus: Season 1

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii (The USA): Built in 1900 and overlooking the golden crescent of Wailea Beach, the U-shaped Four Seasons Resort Maui was one of the first resorts in Wailea. The neighbourhood is ritzy - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a home just down the street.

⦿ Getting there: Nearly 30-minute drive from Kahului Airport. The hotel arranges car, limousine or helicopter transfer from the airport. Charges apply.

⦿ Accommodation: Choose from Premium Rooms & Suites, Large Suites, Small Suites, Guest Rooms, Accessible Rooms.

⦿ Tariff (per night): Deluxe Garden-view room starts at ₹107,713 (3 adults or 2 adults + 1 child); Ocean-view room starts at ₹162,651; Garden-view Executive suite starts at ₹235,325 while Ocean-View Prime Suite starts at ₹422,634.

⦿ What to do in Maui: Private Catamaran Sail & Snorkelling; Molokini Carter Snorkel; Haleakala Sunrise Tour; Road to Hana tour; Hana Rainforest Tour; Spend an evening in Wailea Beach; Go Whale Watching; Visit Seven Sacred Pools. If you are visiting from mid-December to mid-May, you’ll likely see humpback whales migrating off the shores of Maui.