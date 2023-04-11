Best local experiences to try in Lisbon

Welcome to Lisbon, a city bursting with culture, history, and unforgettable local experiences! From savouring delicious Portuguese cuisine to exploring centuries-old neighbourhoods, Lisbon offers a myriad of opportunities to immerse yourself in its rich and diverse culture. Portugal is a southern western European country known for its rich history, sunny beaches and delectable cuisine. Its capital city, Lisbon offers stunning views of the Tagus River and a lively nightlife scene. The country is also famous for its port wine, traditional fado music and historic landmarks such as the Tower of Belem and the Jeronimos Monastery. Whether you're a foodie, history buff, or adventure seeker, there's something for everyone in this vibrant city. So, let's dive into some of the best local experiences you won't want to miss in Lisbon! (Also read: Hit the road: 5 tips for planning the perfect summer road trip )

Lisbon, Portugal offers a variety of unique and authentic local experiences that are worth trying.(Unsplash)

Ekta Mohanani Kamra, travel blogger, enthusiast and Founder Hop n Bop, shared with HT Lifestyle, some must-try local experiences in Lisbon, Portugal.

Start with the Elevador de Bica if you want a unique experience of Lisbon. It is an iconic funicular railway that helps residents navigate the steep hills of the neighbourhood. Get the most Instagrammable pictures on this ride since it will take you across the city’s most picturesque spots! It is a popular attraction for visitors to Lisbon and is often depicted in postcards and souvenirs.

Have your morning breakfast at Casa Balthazar, one of the oldest pastry shops in Lisbon. The property is housed in a beautifully restored 15th-century building and features seven guest rooms, each individually decorated with vintage furniture and modern amenities. They have spacious breakfast rooms for their guests to enjoy the stunning views of the city from the rooftop terrace. More such breakfast places are “Dear Breakfast” which is a minimal eatery serving American-style breakfast!

Make a pit break at the neighbourhood pub “LX Factory” in Barrio Alto, a local street bar which was once an old industrial complex and is now home to the trendiest restaurants that resemble a village where you can walk and admire the street art on the walls and enjoy the music! Be sure to satisfy your appetites at the Fish Bar diner called "Bom Jardin" which serves one of the greatest and most reasonably priced roast chickens. And go all out to the vegan restaurant "Polo Cultural" if you're a vegan enthusiast.

Take a half-day sightseeing tour on the infamous “Tuk Tuk”, a fun and convenient way to explore the city’s narrow streets and historic neighbourhoods. These three-wheeled motorized vehicles are a popular choice for tourists who want to see Lisbon’s sights without the hassle of walking or navigating public transportation. With its open-air design and friendly drivers, Lisbon’s tuk-tuks offer a unique and enjoyable way to experience the city’s charm and beauty.

Lastly, Lisbon, Portugal is a city full of unique and authentic local experiences that every visitor should try. From savouring the city’s delicious pastries, like pastel de nata to exploring the charming valleys of the Alfama district, there is something for everyone. Another must-try experience is catching a performance of traditional fado music.

Overall, Lisbon is a city that rewards those who seek out local experiences and offers a rich and memorable travel experience!