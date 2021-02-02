Blending safety in an adventure trip

The pandemic brought our journeys to a standstill but it could never kill our curiosity. Now with the world gradually swinging back to normalcy, hibernation for intrepid adventurers is over too.

“People have extensively taken to travelling and exploring the world amid the vaccine rollout. The fear of being locked in the house has made most people want to live their life to the fullest,” says Adithya BN, a traveller and a hotelier.

But even for an adrenaline addict, planning well in advance helps one get the most out of their trip – be it hiking to the snow-clad mountains or snorkeling to discover underwater delights. So, here are few tips that’ll help you plan the perfect adventure trip.

Prepare yourself mentally

Be it a journey to some place unexplored or trying your hands at an adventurous activity, it is important to first prepare yourself mentally. “While the mind pushes you to break through your limitations, your heart chooses its safe and familiar comfort zone,” says Upasana Kochhar, travel influencer, who recalls going through similar emotions while trying her first bungee jump. “But that’s when I decided to move out of my comfort zone. I made up my mind and decided to erase the ‘I can’t’ part. And since then, there has been no looking back,” she adds.

Choose the right gear

Invest in the paraphernalia that you might need for such trips. Be it getting a lightweight backpack or a trekking boot – do plan, purchase or rent in advance. “Also look up for weather conditions and pack your bags accordingly,” suggests Adithya.

Research is the key

It’s always a good idea to do some research on local language, customs and food. You don’t want to be in a position where there’s no way to communicate with the locals. “Reading reviews and stories gives you great insights,” adds Adithya

Be open to experiences

Remember, adventure travel is a mindset and a big part of that is being comfortable with new experiences. “I think a new adventure sport can be compared to a fresh endeavour of life. It’s important to take a leap of faith,” Kochhar ends.