Booking a homestay can feel like unlocking a secret door to a more personal, stylish, and local travel experience. Be it a breezy beachside cottage or a quirky loft in the city, homestays often come with their own charm and challenges. But with a few smart tricks, you can avoid the common pitfalls and turn your next stay into a seamless one. Booking a homestay? Keep these 8 essential tips in mind to ensure a smooth stay

From confusing check-ins to surprise cleaning fees, not all homestays are created equal. While the platform offers more flexibility than hotels, it also means you have to do a little more homework. We’ve rounded up the most essential, guest-tested tips to make sure your homestay feels less like a gamble and more like a great stay.

1. Read the reviews like a detective

Don't just skim. Dive deep into guest reviews, especially the recent ones, to get real insight on cleanliness, host behaviour, hidden charges, or surprise neighbours.

Pro tip: Watch out for repeat complaints. One mention = maybe. Three mentions = red flag.

2. Always check the cleaning fee

Some homestays seem like a steal until you see a ₹5,000+ cleaning fee added at checkout. Factor this in before booking.

Pro tip: Filter listings by Total Price instead of nightly rate to avoid surprises.

3. Location and Wi-Fi

A stunning view won’t help if you’re stranded 10 km from everything. Make sure it’s close to public transport, essentials, and has strong Wi-Fi (especially for workcations).

Pro tip: Ask the host for a Wi-Fi speed screenshot if you plan to work remotely.

4. Confirm what’s actually included

Towels, soap, drinking water, AC; don’t assume anything. Read the amenities list and message the host if you're unsure.

Pro tip: Screenshot or save the listing details. It’s your backup if something’s missing.

5. Communicate with the host early

Message your host before arrival to confirm check-in times, key collection, and any specific instructions. A smooth check-in sets the tone for the rest of the stay.

Pro tip: Ask about local tips or food spots, they usually know hidden gems!

6. Go for “Superhosts” when in doubt

Superhosts have a proven track record of great hospitality. If it’s your first time or you're travelling solo, it’s a safer, smoother bet.

Pro tip: You can filter only “Superhost” listings while browsing.

7. Don’t trust the photos blindly

Looks can be deceiving. If a place has only highly edited or wide-angle shots with no reviews, be cautious. Look for real guest-uploaded photos in the reviews section.

8. Know the Cancellation Policy

Each listing has its own cancellation terms; some flexible, others strict. Always read the fine print before you hit “Book Now.”

Pro tip: If your trip dates are flexible, choose places with “Free cancellation.”

Homestay-ing soon? Avoid travel troubles with these 8 smart tips; from reading reviews to confirming amenities. Stay safe, stylish & stress-free! homestay is a gateway to authentic, local experiences but only if you plan wisely. With these tips, you’ll avoid travel headaches and enjoy a comfy, curated stay. So go ahead, pack your bags and live like a local, without the drama.

