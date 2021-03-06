Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers
travel

Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers

Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad.(Reuters)

Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.

Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.

Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel restrictions
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP