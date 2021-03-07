Home / Lifestyle / Travel / California OKs reopening ball parks and Disneyland
travel

California OKs reopening ball parks and Disneyland

California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.
AP, Sacramento, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising.(Unsplash)

California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.

The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising. New rules allow concert stadiums and sports arenas to reopen with limited attendance on April 1.

This week, the seven-day average rate of positive results from tests dropped to 2.2%, a record low.

Theme parks can reopen in counties that have fallen from the state’s most restrictive tier. In all cases, park capacities will be limited, and coronavirus safety rules such as mask-wearing requirements will apply.

More than 10 million doses had been given in the three months since the first vaccination, the Department of Public Health says. Just over 3 million people have been fully vaccinated, or about 10% of the population 16 and older.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thailand plans to ease quarantine rules for tourists, Bangkok post says

Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil

Argentina reopens theater, welcomes nightlife as Brazil starts new lockdown

Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP