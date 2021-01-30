California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled because of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open
- On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's big holiday travel season light so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox