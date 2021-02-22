Committing to wellness

Dreaming of diving into serene blue waters or meditating within the tranquil walls of a beach resort? Be it visiting a local farm to get hold of homegrown produce or letting go of all woes while getting a spa session done, wellness tours offer a whole lot.

In this new era of health consciousness, individuals are willing to spend on living a full life and are constantly looking for destinations to make memories for a lifetime. A yearning for cultural vibrancy and authentic experiences force these travellers to indulge in holistic programs like spa getaways, detoxing cleansing with food, which in turn fosters an emotional and a life-changing wellness journey for eternity.

A break away from hedonism and consumption based lifestyle, these destinations are transformational and provide opportunities to forge meaningful connections with nature and the strangers that we meet on our journey, while rediscovering ourselves.

Upasana Kochhar, travel blogger, says, “Self love is becoming an active pursuit. Millennials are actively chasing products that not only aid looking good but also “do good” to the internal health of the body. We see a drastic shift in. The new age youth, unlike the previous generations are now chasing “wellness milestones”. They are on a journey trying to unearth their innate best selves.” This year, tourism is all about an inner journey, not an outward holiday. A complete reboot for your body, mind and soul.

Ayurveda

“India is the country where Ayurveda originated and it is the bedrock of all alternate medicine practices. With humanity forced to look inwards towards health, relationship, self-consciousness, wellness tourism will see renewed resurgence and an even greater global acceptance and respect and which better country than India to assume the mantle,” says Manu Rishi Guptha, CEO, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats. These programs target lifestyle issues such as diabetes, obesity, stress, and hypertension which are the root cause of 90% other morbidities. Manu adds, “These programs are meant to specifically reverse and cure rather than just prevent. The immunity rejuvenation program is a game-changer that will ensure that you are set on the path to true wellness and good health.”

Committing to wellness

Meditation and exercise

From holistic to integrative, well-being to active health management, the priorities of millennials are now on state-of-the-art facilities, a multi-disciplinary approach that looks to both the East and West, and natural surroundings that accelerate the healing process. Increasing movement and exercise are an integral part of wellness, and centres offer different schools of yoga, Pilates, boot camp-style treks or even a power boxing workout, depending on what your body will benefit by and to alleviate your body from lifestyle diseases.

Stress management

It is not uncommon for urban dwellers to look for avenues for de-stressing, unwinding and immersing themselves in a peaceful stress management retreat in idyllic locations. These are customised to support emotional therapies, designed specifically for those who need to escape from busy schedules, recharge, renew and rebalance their mind, body and spirit.

Spa

The focus is not just on relaxation, but there is a wholehearted effort to get guests to experience a full program of fitness classes, a healthy spa cuisine that emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables in addition to spa treatments. “A space of co-creation, with a purpose to foster a community of people working together towards making this world a connected place, by sharing knowledge and cultivating wisdom,” says Home of Wellness.

Sustainable practices

People are increasingly adopting travel practices that help in reducing carbon footprint. Like visiting a local traditional village, getting introduced to local farming practices, interacting with the local villagers and knowing their lifestyle.

Organic food

“Wellness trip offers you an opportunity to have organic food, chemical free food which does not include any sort of genetically modified organisms. It can be fresh produce meats, dairy products and organically grown vegetables and fruits,” says Mohit Mehta, Director, Hoyyo Travel Services.