Connecting the Northeast: Guwahati Airport launches new domestic, international routes to Malaysia, Singapore and more

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group, has seen a remarkable passenger growth in 2024. Guwahati airport sees surge in passengers, expands international routes.(File Photo by REUTERS)

With a significant surge in domestic and international travel, the Airport successfully managed an impressive 6.26 million passengers including 3.09 million domestic passenger arrivals and 3.17 million domestic passenger departures.

Additionally, LGBI Airport has handled 47,578 international passenger arrivals and 38,528 international passenger departures). GIAL also achieved a remarkable milestone with Cargo handling 225 MT of perishable cargo in December 2024.

On 12th December, the Airport achieved a single-day record, managing 21,444 passengers, including transit travellers. This milestone underscores the effectiveness of the LGBI Airport's ongoing infrastructure development, enabling seamless and efficient handling of increased passenger volumes.

LGBI Airport has also expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro, Malaysia, and Singapore. These routes have contributed to a significant increase in international passenger traffic and Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs).

The Airport witnessed 44746 domestic ATMs and 970 international ATMs. This growth is a testament to LGBI Airport's commitment to providing enhanced connectivity and services to its passengers.

In line with this commitment, the airport has also introduced three new domestic routes: Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro. These new routes are set to further boost connectivity and open up new avenues for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Further, LGBI Airport has witnessed a substantial growth in cargo handling, with a total of 10,089 MT of cargo handled this year. This significant increase in cargo volume underscores the Airport's emerging role as a key cargo hub in the region.

In another significant achievement, LGBI Airport has attained Level 2 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation. This recognition underscores the Airport's delivery of exceptional customer experiences and commitment to continuous improvement.

As LGBI Airport continues to soar to new heights, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences and cementing its position as a premier gateway to the Northeast region of India.