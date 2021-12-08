Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Philippines bans travellers from France to prevent Omicron spread

Philippines' coronavirus travel ban amid Omicron scare applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days and runs from December 10 to December 15.
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Manila

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.

This adds to an earlier ban on travellers from South Africa and 13 other countries to prevent Omicron, which has yet to be detected in the Philippines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
