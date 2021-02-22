Dive in the dunes

It is rare to find a place which hasn’t been airbrushed with time and its imperfections appease the tourists. Jodhpur stands still with its royal heritage, old buildings and tales that take you back in time. With a cluster of blue-washed shops and houses - that gave the city a new name, The Blue City - under the perfect gaze of the palace and sun and bustling markets spread across the clock tower, the city will mesmerise you with its hospitality, royalty and food.

Visit the forts: Mehrangarh Fort is a must visit. It entails a plethora of tales from the past about the royals. It is also said that beneath the foundations of Mehrangarh Fort lies the grave of a man who volunteered to sacrifice his life in order to nullify a serious curse on the royals of the fort.Here, profiting greatly are items of craft and decoration—keenly selected ceramics, jewellery, clothes, armor, furniture, and wallpapers - that make for a stunning backdrop. You can sit at the cafe there and enjoy some Rajasthani music. You can visit Jawant Thada to see how the blue city looks from high up. Umaid Bhawan Palace is magnificent. Balsamand Lake, Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Toorji ka Jhalra, Arna Jharna is a desert museum and has an actual waterfall in it are a few must visit places when in Jodhpur. There are quite a few biological parks as well where you can go.

Drive to Osian: A drive in the sand dunes on a jeep is a one-time experience you must not miss. Osian is the closest where you can go and stay the night as well. Or convert it into a day trip. There are many good guides who will take you through the dunes experience! Make sure to carry water and apply some sunblock before you go. It’s a magical experience.

Food: The place is known for its hospitality and food. You can miss a dinner at Raas which overlooks the Mehrangarh Fort. Try their pesto pasta and stir fried noodles. Though the place is known for Rajasthani food, deep-fried kachodis to be precise. The fragrance of these kachodis is sure to pull you towards them. Try Stepwell Cafe, Book Cafe, On the Rocks, Nirali Dhani, Cafe 651 and Nirvana house rooftop restaurant. You can book a buffet dinner at Umaid Bhawan Palace and enjoy the royal vibe.