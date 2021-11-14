Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dubai's second airport set to resume flight operations from May

Dubai World Central will see airlines including Wizz Air, some FlyDubai operations and a few Russian airlines return, though Emirates will operate passenger flights solely out of the main Dubai International Airport for the foreseeable future.
Dubai World Central is set to reopen to passengers in May 2022, two years after the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to suspend operations at its second airport.(AP/File)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Dubai World Central is set to reopen to passengers in May 2022, two years after the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to suspend operations at its second airport. 

“We’ve got to do some work on the runway at Dubai International Airport and with the reduction in capacity we’ll start to move operations back to DWC,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said at the airshow on Sunday. “But it’s really determined by the recovery of traffic overall.”

Dubai World Central will see airlines including Wizz Air, some FlyDubai operations and a few Russian airlines return, though Emirates will operate passenger flights solely out of the main Dubai International Airport for the foreseeable future.

Griffiths said he is optimistic the airline industry will recover by the start of 2025. “I’m hoping that might be a fairly conservative estimate,” he said. “We may well see a rather rapid recovery if the last few weeks are anything to go by.”

To prepare for higher tourist arrivals, concourse A at Dubai International is set to reopen on Nov. 24, bringing the airport to full operation. 

Griffiths has previously said that easing Covid-19 restrictions will boost travel through one of the world’s busiest hubs, and international visitor numbers may more than double next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
