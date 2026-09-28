First time skiing? 5 beginner-friendly trails in Utah with scenic mountain views to explore on your winter getaway

The first chill of autumn is here, and before you know it, winter will be knocking on the door. If an international holiday is on your mind, now is a good time to start choosing a destination and planning your itinerary.

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Winter holidays bring to mind snow-clad landscapes and adventure sports such as skiing. If that sounds like your ideal family getaway, Utah is a destination to consider. It has great picturesque mountain views and opportunities to try skiing, even for beginners.

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Known for having ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth,’ the US state is given this moniker due to its light, dry powder snow. But if you are not an adventure enthusiast, no need to worry, as there are gentle trails for beginners.

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{{^usCountry}} We asked travel expert Rachel Bremer, Global Markets Director at the Utah Office of Tourism, about the top beginner-friendly ski runs in the state. She also confirmed that Utah is attracting Indian travellers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We asked travel expert Rachel Bremer, Global Markets Director at the Utah Office of Tourism, about the top beginner-friendly ski runs in the state. She also confirmed that Utah is attracting Indian travellers. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “For Indian travellers, winter holidays are increasingly moving beyond sightseeing and snow-filled getaways towards adventure-led experiences. The past few years have seen a visible rise in Indians travelling specifically for ski vacations, with first-time skiing experiences also gaining interest."

This shows that Indian travellers are looking for their winter vacation to go beyond snowy landscapes. They are seeking winter adventure sports too, like skiing. Even first-timers are enthusiastic to learn the sport.

The expert also shared why Utah is well-suited to skiing, saying, "Utah has light, dry powder snow, with some mountain areas receiving more than 500 inches of snowfall each season. This makes Utah a world-class destination for skiing in the world.”

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Here are the five trails the expert from the Utah Office of Tourism recommended:

1. Alta’s Crooked Mile

Beginner-friendly terrain: A gentle, wide-open slope without cat tracks, perfect for beginners trying skiing for the first time.

A gentle, wide-open slope without cat tracks, perfect for beginners trying skiing for the first time. Route: The trail zigzags across the mountain for about a mile.

The trail zigzags across the mountain for about a mile. Scenery: Steep granite peaks surround the trail, with no buildings in sight, giving a scenic alpine experience.

Steep granite peaks surround the trail, with no buildings in sight, giving a scenic alpine experience. Getting there: Start at the Albion Basin base area (resort entry 2) and take the Sunnyside chairlift. When you get off the chair, follow the signs in front of the lift. Glide down this trail to build confidence before heading to the blue square runs near the Sugarloaf chairlift.

Skiing can be done by beginners as well.

2. Park City Mountain’s Claimjumper

Beginner-friendly terrain: Best way for beginners to get acquainted with the largest lift-served resort in the US.

Best way for beginners to get acquainted with the largest lift-served resort in the US. Route: The trail leads to the base of Quicksilver Gondola, which connects Park City to the Canyons side of the resort.

The trail leads to the base of Quicksilver Gondola, which connects Park City to the Canyons side of the resort. Food and views: Stop at the nearby Miners Camp Restaurant for lunch. The gondola provides mountain views, but the runs from the top are blue-rated, meaning they are suited to intermediate skiers.

Stop at the nearby Miners Camp Restaurant for lunch. The gondola provides mountain views, but the runs from the top are blue-rated, meaning they are suited to intermediate skiers. Getting there: Start at the Park City base area (not Canyons Village) and take the Crescent Lift. After unloading, turn right off the chair and follow the signs marked Claimjumper.

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While you are skiing, you get to see beautiful winter landscapes.

3. Deer Valley's Ontario

Beginner-friendly terrain: Gentle and wide-open spaces make Ontario a good place to practice linking turns.

Gentle and wide-open spaces make Ontario a good place to practice linking turns. Route: Trail descends approximately 1,000 vertical feet, giving beginners a longer run to work on their skills.

Trail descends approximately 1,000 vertical feet, giving beginners a longer run to work on their skills. Groomed slopes: Deer Valley is known for carefully maintained ski slopes, including Ontario.

Deer Valley is known for carefully maintained ski slopes, including Ontario. Getting there: From the Snow Park area, take the Silver Lake Express chairlift. Pass Silver Lake Lodge and ski down the Trainer trail to the Quincy Express chairlift. At the top, turn left and follow the sign for Ontario.

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The beginner-friendly trails have wide, open basins, offering plenty of space to practise.

4. Snowbasin's Slo Road to Bear Hollow to Snowshoe

Beginner-friendly terrain: Three connected trails for gentle stretches for beginners to practice, through a secluded wooded area.

Three connected trails for gentle stretches for beginners to practice, through a secluded wooded area. Route: Start on Slo Road, continue to Bear Hollow, and finish on Snowshoe, which leads to an open basin at the bottom.

Start on Slo Road, continue to Bear Hollow, and finish on Snowshoe, which leads to an open basin at the bottom. Scenery: Route goes through pine and oak trees, panoramic views, a wooded forest, and a wide-open bowl at the end.

Route goes through pine and oak trees, panoramic views, a wooded forest, and a wide-open bowl at the end. Getting there: Take the Becker chairlift and follow the signs for Slo Road, then continue along the connected trails.

5. Brian Head's Navajo Trail

Beginner-friendly terrain: Navajo Trail has open stretches where beginners can practice. Once comfortable on the open part of the trail, try weaving in and out of the trees along the edge of the main ski run, as they are spaced perfectly for navigating safely down the mountain.

Navajo Trail has open stretches where beginners can practice. Once comfortable on the open part of the trail, try weaving in and out of the trees along the edge of the main ski run, as they are spaced perfectly for navigating safely down the mountain. Scenery: Snow-covered sandstone, red rock, and sunny blue skies create a beautiful contrast.

Snow-covered sandstone, red rock, and sunny blue skies create a beautiful contrast. Getting there: Navajo Trail is easy to find from the Navajo Lodge Learning Center at the first entrance to the resort.

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The expert's parting advice is that while skiing may seem daunting and reserved for professionals or experienced skiers, Utah has plenty of slopes and facilities where beginners can learn, practise, and fall in love with the sport.