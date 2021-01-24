Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.

Flight operations could not take place at the Srinagar airport on Saturday due to bad weather and all flights to and fro the airport were cancelled.

However, as the weather was dry on Sunday morning and the visibility improved, the flight operations were resumed.

"Air traffic has resumed at the airport even though there are some delays," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the flight operations resumed after the runway was cleared and the visibility improved.

The runway was not available for flight operations on Saturday due to the accumulation of snow after the valley received the third snowfall of the month.

