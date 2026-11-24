A great number of people in the country use a motorcycle for their daily commute, and while protecting the head with a helmet is the more focused-upon issue, the subject of eye protection remains just as important.

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“Riding a two-wheeler without eye protection, especially in metro cities, is a big no-no,” Dr Minal Kanhere, consultant cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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Explaining the risk that having no eye protection while riding poses, Dr Kanhere stated, “Dust, smoke, small insects, flying debris and foreign particles like metal from construction sites have unrestricted access to your eyes. In addition, the strong wind in your face causes drying of the ocular surface.”

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{{^usCountry}} The doctor further highlighted that direct exposure to sunlight during the daytime can also cause UV damage to the eyes. Reaction to such exposures can include burning, grittiness and redness of the eyes, glare and even blurred vision, which can compromise both personal health and road safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doctor further highlighted that direct exposure to sunlight during the daytime can also cause UV damage to the eyes. Reaction to such exposures can include burning, grittiness and redness of the eyes, glare and even blurred vision, which can compromise both personal health and road safety. {{/usCountry}}

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“A foreign particle striking your eyes at speed can lead to serious conditions like corneal abrasions, infections or even potentially blinding penetrating injuries requiring emergency eye surgery,” noted Dr Kanhere. “It is therefore important for riders to wear proper protective eyewear.”

Choosing the right helmet with clear visor

The first and most important thing to do to protect the eyes, according to Dr Kanhere, is to wear a helmet.

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Helmet with a clear visor protects both the head and the eyes.

“Not only does it protect you from a serious head injury, but the helmet visor also works as the first physical barrier between your eyes and the outer environment,” he explained. “It prevents all the dust, debris and insects from reaching your eyes, helping you ride safely.”

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One can choose a clear visor for daily riding, a tinted visor for bright sunlight or a photochromic visor for variable daylight exposure. Anti-fog visors are especially useful in rainy weather and cold or humid conditions.

“Be sure to replace your helmet or visor periodically as scratches can compromise visual quality and safety, especially while riding towards bright headlights at night,” cautioned the doctor.

Wearing tinted glasses while riding

In the words of Dr Kanhere, “UV damage to the eyes is especially common in riders. Chronic UV exposure can lead to conditions like dry eyes, pterygium, cataract, photokeratitis and even an eye malignancy. Sunglasses are therefore the next line of protection for your eyes while riding.”

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Wearing sunglasses while riding during daytime can protect the eyes against the sun's rays.

He suggested investing in a pair of sunglasses that offer 99-100 percent UV-A as well as UV-B protection for the eyes, pointing out that it is important to make sure the sunglasses are the right size and provide adequate side protection.

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One can choose the tint as per one's requirements: grey for bright daylight and general-purpose riding, amber for variable daylight, and yellow for low-light conditions.

Polarised sunglasses selectively filter out reflected light. According to Dr Kanhere, these are especially useful against visually disturbing glare from wet roads, water bodies, metallic surfaces of cars and glass windshields. They help improve visual comfort and safety, especially for high-speed rides on highways.

Photochromic sunglasses change tint according to the UV exposure. They may be conveniently used to adapt to changing daylight conditions. For high-glare environments, Dr Kanhere suggested choosing mirror-coated lenses that reflect a portion of the bright light falling on them.

“Despite all these safety precautions, if a foreign object still enters the eye while riding, rinse your eyes immediately with clean sterile water, avoid rubbing and consult your eye doctor at the earliest,” he stated. “It is also crucial to get your eyes periodically examined, as there is no substitute for clear vision for a safe riding experience.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.