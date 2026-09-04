From Kolhapuri chappals to Coorg coffee; 7 things I would recommend bringing back from travelling across India

I have always believed that a trip is never really complete when you return home with only photographs on your phone. I like bringing back a little piece of the place with me. Sometimes it is something as simple as a pair of footwear, sometimes it is a beautiful textile, and sometimes it is a packet of coffee that instantly takes me back to that holiday. After years of travelling and exploring different parts of India, I have also learnt that every state has its own little treasures worth looking out for. You just need to know what to buy.

Travel finds from across India, featuring Kashmiri Pashmina, Rajasthan pottery, Kerala sarees, Coorg coffee and much more to bring home. (canva.com)

I have walked through markets, browsed local shops, stopped at roadside stalls and spent far too much time looking at things I absolutely did not need. Over time, I've put together a list of some of my favourite things to bring home from popular Indian destinations.

So, if you are planning your next trip and want to return with something more meaningful than a fridge magnet, here is my list.

Maharashtra’s Kolhapuri chappals

A trip to Maharashtra calls for a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. These traditional leather sandals are one of those purchases that are both practical and strongly linked to the region. I love their straightforward design. There is no unnecessary fuss, and they work beautifully with Indian as well as casual Western outfits. The best part is that they are easy to pack too. If you are anything like me and tend to shop during every holiday, footwear that does not take up half your suitcase gets bonus points. Look for a comfortable pair from a reliable local seller and give them a little time to soften before wearing them for long hours.

Kashmir’s Pashmina shawls

Kashmir is one place where I find it almost impossible to leave without looking at the textiles. Pashmina shawls are an obvious choice, thanks to their softness, warmth and beautiful craftsmanship. A good shawl can be more than just something you wear in winter. It can become one of those pieces that comes out year after year because it instantly makes an outfit feel special. If you are buying pashmina, pay attention to the material and ask questions about its origin and craftsmanship. It is worth spending a little time with the seller rather than picking the first shawl that catches your eye.

Karnataka’s Coorg coffee

If there is one souvenir from Karnataka that makes perfect sense for coffee lovers, it has to be Coorg coffee. I still think food and drink make some of the nicest travel memories because they bring back a destination in such a simple way. Open a fresh packet of coffee at home, and suddenly you are thinking about that morning in Coorg, the cool weather and that first cup of the day. You can pick up locally produced coffee during your visit and take home enough to keep the holiday mood going for a few more mornings. Just remember to check the roast and packaging date so you get the best possible flavour once you are back home.

Rajasthan’s Blue pottery

Rajasthan is another state where I can happily spend hours browsing local crafts. Blue pottery is high on my list. The striking blue and white designs make these pieces instantly recognisable, and there is something lovely about bringing home an object that also tells you where it came from. From decorative pieces to useful items for the home, there are plenty of options depending on how much luggage space you have left. And yes, I always recommend checking the piece properly before buying it, especially if you plan to carry it back on a flight.

Kerala’s Kasavu sarees

A Kerala trip feels incomplete to me without at least looking at Kasavu sarees. The classic ivory and gold combination is timeless, easy to style and perfect for festive occasions. I particularly like how the simplicity of the saree lets the border do all the talking. If you already have plenty of colourful sarees in your wardrobe, a Kasavu can bring a completely different look. It is also a lovely gift for someone who appreciates Indian textiles.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chikankari kurtis

Lucknow is synonymous with Chikankari, and a Chikankari kurti is one of those purchases that rarely feels like a bad idea. The delicate embroidery gives these kurtis a relaxed, pretty look that works beautifully for everyday dressing. I would happily wear one with trousers, jeans or even a simple pair of leggings. There are plenty of designs and price points available, so take your time and look closely at the embroidery. If you enjoy adding Indian craft to your everyday wardrobe, this is one purchase I would definitely recommend.

Gujarat’s Oxidised silver jewellery

And then we have Gujarat, where I would happily spend an afternoon browsing jewellery. Oxidised silver jewellery has that wonderfully rustic quality that makes even a simple outfit more interesting. Chunky earrings, necklaces and bangles can work with Indian outfits, denim, dresses and even a plain white shirt. This is also the easiest item on my list to pack. A few pieces can fit into a small pouch without taking up valuable suitcase space.

My rule for shopping on holiday

I have learnt one thing after years of travelling. Do not buy something simply because it says the name of the destination on it.

Look for something that is genuinely connected to the place, useful to you or made by local craftspeople. That way, your shopping becomes part of the travel experience rather than just another expense.

My perfect India shopping list would therefore include Kolhapuri chappals from Maharashtra, Pashmina from Kashmir, Coorg coffee from Karnataka, blue pottery from Rajasthan, Kasavu sarees from Kerala, Chikankari kurtis from Uttar Pradesh and oxidised silver jewellery from Gujarat.

And if you ask me, the best souvenirs are the ones you actually use once you get home. Every time you slip into those chappals, brew that coffee, or wear that kurti, you get a tiny reminder of the place you visited. That, for me, is far more special than anything that sits untouched on a shelf.

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