From PS5 to three ripe watermelons: Report reveals bizarre things Indians forgot on intercity buses

Passengers often leave things behind on buses, such as chargers, water bottles, and neck pillows. These items are predictable and mundane. But forgotten belongings can sometimes be far more eccentric and bizarre. Yes, people have left behind watermelons, a mannequin head, and even an entire fish tank fitted with an oxygen pump! From a broader perspective, the leftovers give insight into larger travel behaviour too.ALSO READ: How to travel safely during monsoon? 5 itinerary mistakes that can make your trip risky

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FlixBus India's report reveals the things passengers leave behind on intercity buses. It covers an almost unimaginable spectrum, ranging from ordinary items such as tiffin boxes to truly inexplicable belongings.

A Lost and Found analysis assessed the belongings left behind across its intercity bus network between January and June 2026. The records give interesting insights into the things people carry, ranging from everyday essentials and homemade food to temple offerings and electronics. Most belongings were left behind on overnight journeys arriving between 4 am and 6 am. Out of all the cities, New Delhi recorded the highest number of forgotten items, followed by Bengaluru.

What passangers forgot the most?

As per the report, phone chargers and cables topped the list, followed by common items such as earphones, neck pillows, backpacks, blankets, shawls, umbrellas, and steel tiffins. Among all the categories, food stood out. The forgotten food items ranged from pickle jars and filter coffee to murukku tins, paratha parcels, mithai boxes, dry-fruit containers and thermoses.

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{{^usCountry}} Regional differences were also evident. Southern routes saw more forgotten filter coffee flasks, murukku tins and sweet boxes, while passengers on northern routes left behind more paratha parcels, achhar jars, dry-fruit boxes and thermoses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regional differences were also evident. Southern routes saw more forgotten filter coffee flasks, murukku tins and sweet boxes, while passengers on northern routes left behind more paratha parcels, achhar jars, dry-fruit boxes and thermoses. {{/usCountry}}

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Even the temple routes had a distinctive Lost and Found list, with ritual objects accounting for around two-fifths of the belongings recorded. Southern routes featured items such as prasadam packets, laddu boxes, archanai plates, coconuts, garlands and brass lamps. Meanwhile, Ganga jal containers, rudraksha malas and puja thalis were found on northern routes.

The strangest things passengers forgot

As odd as a mannequin head was left behind.

Here are some of the odd entries that are sure to raise eyebrows:

Three ripe watermelons

A mannequin head

A PlayStation 5

A fish tank with an oxygen pump

Thirteen printed copies of a CV

A remote-control drone

Two 10-litre cans of Kedarnath

Pressure cookers

Induction cooktops

Matcha whisk

A birthday cake, complete with candles

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Usually the forgotten belongings are ordinary, but sometimes they can be amusingly mysterious.