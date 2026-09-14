Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khairatabad Ganesh, iconic celebrations across India to experience

Ganesh Chaturthi is when India truly comes alive, as streets transform into vibrant pandals, neighbourhoods echo with music and chants, and communities come together in celebration. While Maharashtra remains at the heart of the grand Ganeshotsav tradition, the festival takes on a distinctive character across different parts of the country – from spectacular public celebrations and historic temples to intimate family traditions and pilgrimage journeys. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared a few iconic destinations with HT Lifestyle where travellers can experience the many facets of the festival.

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1. Mumbai, Maharashtra: Lalbaugcha Raja

No Ganesh Chaturthi journey is complete without experiencing Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and seeking blessings at the revered Siddhivinayak Temple. Established in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja has become synonymous with Mumbai's Ganeshotsav, drawing devotees from across the country who come for darshan of the much-revered idol.

Travellers can complement the festive experience with a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, one of Mumbai's most revered Ganesha temples, making for a meaningful spiritual trail through the city.

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Established in 1934, Lalbaugcha Raja has become synonymous with Mumbai's Ganeshotsav, drawing devotees from across the country.

2. Pune, Maharashtra: Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

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{{^usCountry}} Pune offers a more traditional window into Maharashtra's deep-rooted Ganeshotsav culture, with the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati at its heart. During the festival, the surrounding streets take on a celebratory character as devotees gather for darshan and the city's historic Ganeshotsav traditions come alive. 3. Hyderabad, Telangana: Khairatabad Ganesh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune offers a more traditional window into Maharashtra's deep-rooted Ganeshotsav culture, with the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati at its heart. During the festival, the surrounding streets take on a celebratory character as devotees gather for darshan and the city's historic Ganeshotsav traditions come alive. 3. Hyderabad, Telangana: Khairatabad Ganesh {{/usCountry}}

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Hyderabad brings spectacle to Ganesh Chaturthi with the legendary Khairatabad Ganesh, known for its towering idols and extraordinary scale. The 2026 edition promises to be particularly striking, with the committee announcing a 69-foot Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati. The sheer scale of the idol, combined with the energy of the surrounding celebrations, makes this one of India's most visually spectacular Ganpati experiences.

4. Kanipakam, Andhra Pradesh: Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple

For travellers looking for a more spiritual and pilgrimage-led experience, Kanipakam offers a very different way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple is renowned for its self-manifested idol of Lord Ganesha, making it one of Andhra Pradesh's important Vinayaka pilgrimage destinations.

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Ganpatipule brings together two experiences travellers increasingly seek – spirituality and a scenic getaway.

5. Ganpatipule, Maharashtra: Swayambhu Ganpati by the Konkan Coast

Ganpatipule brings together two experiences travellers increasingly seek – spirituality and a scenic getaway. The town is home to the revered Swayambhu Ganpati Temple, where the naturally formed idol is worshipped as a sacred manifestation of Lord Ganesha.

6. Goa: Chovoth

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In Goa, Ganesh Chaturthi, locally known as Chovoth, takes on a distinctly intimate and community-driven character. Rather than being centred solely around enormous public pandals, the festival is deeply woven into family life, with homes beautifully decorated and generations coming together for rituals, traditional food and celebrations. One of the most distinctive traditions is the matoli, a canopy decorated with seasonal fruits, vegetables and forest produce that is placed above the Ganpati idol.