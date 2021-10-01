Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt will do everything to brand J&K as international tourist destination: Union tourism minister
travel

Govt will do everything to brand J&K as international tourist destination: Union tourism minister

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy discussed various avenues pertinent to tourism in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the importance of promotion and campaigning of the Union Territory as a tourism destination in India and across the globe.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the government will do everything to brand Jammu and Kashmir as an international tourist destination.(Unsplash)

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the government will do everything to brand Jammu and Kashmir as an international tourist destination.

Interacting with tourism stakeholders at the SKICC here as part of the Centre's outreach programme, Reddy reaffirmed the commitment of the Union government towards the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage worldwide.

"The central government will do everything in their domain to brand the region as an international tourist destination," he said during the interaction.

Reddy discussed various avenues pertinent to tourism in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the importance of promotion and campaigning of the Union Territory as a tourism destination in India and across the globe.

The stakeholders, including tourist trade and travel, houseboat associations, shikarawalas, hoteliers among others, put forth their demands and issues being faced by them before the minister, an official spokesperson said.

The stakeholders sought direct flights from different cities of the country, including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, to Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

He said they also demanded insurance cover in case of losses, development of new and virgin tourist destinations, better mobile connectivity at tourism places, renovation of old hotels at tourism destinations like Pahalgam, and Gulmarg among others.

The minister assured them that all genuine issues would be taken up at the central government level for early resolution, the spokesperson said.

Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir being a tourism destination remains top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always pushes his Cabinet for the development of the Union Territory, the spokesperson said. 

