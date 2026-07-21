Here's how I pick between a cabin backpack and a trolley bag every time I travel

I travel a lot for work and holidays, and if there's one packing question I get asked all the time, it's this. Cabin backpack or trolley bag for a short trip? You thought I was going to pick one and declare it the winner? Not happening.
The real answer is much simpler. Ask yourself two questions. What is the purpose of your trip? Where are you headed? That is the only formula that has worked for me after years of catching flights, taking train rides, going on road trips, and taking weekend breaks. There isn't one perfect bag. There is only the right bag for the trip you're taking.
Why I choose a cabin backpack for some trips
A cabin backpack earns its place when I know I'm going to be moving around a lot. If my itinerary involves long walks, changing buses, climbing staircases at railway stations or exploring a city before check-in, I would rather have both hands free than drag a suitcase behind me. It simply makes getting around much easier, especially in crowded places or on uneven roads.
Backpacks also make far more sense for trekking holidays, camping trips and hikes where wheels are of no use. They are easier to lift into overhead compartments on buses and, thanks to their soft construction, usually fit into tighter cabin storage on flights as well.
That said, backpacks do have a limit. The moment I start packing a laptop, tablet, books, an extra pair of shoes, camera gear and a few outfits, the weight builds up quickly. Carrying all of that on my shoulders for hours is not something I enjoy, especially during longer travel days.
Why a trolley bag is still my first choice
If my bag is carrying more than clothes, I almost always reach for a cabin trolley. Electronics, chargers, books, toiletries and shoes add weight much faster than you expect, and rolling that load through an airport is far easier than carrying it on your back.
Flights are where trolley bags make the most sense for me because airports are designed around wheeled luggage. I also prefer them for train travel as they slide neatly under most seats or into luggage spaces and are easier to wipe clean after sitting on station platforms or dusty train floors.
For hotel stays, city breaks, premium holidays and beach vacations, a trolley bag also keeps everything organised. The structured compartments help keep clothes in shape, and I don't have to rummage through one large compartment every time I need something. The only time they become frustrating is when I have to carry them up several flights of stairs or pull them across gravel, broken roads or uneven footpaths.
Cabin backpack vs trolley bag: Quick comparison
|Feature
|Cabin backpack
|Cabin trolley bag
|Best for
|Walking, hiking, camping, buses with overhead racks, multiple transit changes
|Flights, train travel, hotel stays, city breaks, beach holidays
|Comfort with heavy loads
|Can become tiring on shoulders
|Much easier to roll, even when fully packed
|Organisation
|Works best with packing cubes
|Built-in compartments keep belongings organised
|Storage flexibility
|Soft body fits into tighter overhead spaces
|Fixed shape offers better protection
|Works well on
|Stairs, uneven roads, trails and crowded streets
|Airports, railway stations, hotels and smooth pavements
|Ideal traveller
|Backpackers and travellers constantly on the move
|Business travellers, weekend holidaymakers and anyone carrying heavier luggage
My rule before every trip
I no longer ask myself which bag is better. Instead, I think about the trip itself. If I'm flying with work gear, carrying electronics, staying at one hotel or simply packing more than usual, the trolley comes with me because it takes the load off my shoulders.
If I know I'll be changing transport frequently, walking long distances, climbing stairs or heading into the hills, I switch to a backpack without giving it a second thought. Bus travel is another deciding factor. If my luggage is going into the overhead rack inside the bus, a backpack is much easier to manage. If the bus has a dedicated luggage compartment underneath, a trolley works perfectly well.
Road trips are probably the only exception to my own rule. Most people would instinctively choose a backpack, but I still prefer a cabin suitcase. I somehow always end up packing a little more than planned, and the extra storage space comes in handy every single time.
The best bag is the one that matches your trip
The cabin backpack versus trolley debate has no clear winner, and that's exactly why it keeps coming up. Each serves a different purpose, and picking the right one comes down to how you plan to travel. Before every trip, I spend a minute thinking about the route, the transport, the amount I'm carrying and how often I'll be moving my luggage. That simple habit has saved me from plenty of packing regrets, and I don't see myself changing it anytime soon.
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