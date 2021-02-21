Hong Kong, Singapore in talks over postponed travel bubble: SCMP

Hong Kong and Singapore are in discussions again over a postponed travel bubble, the South China Morning Post reported Saturday, citing an unnamed government source.

Both cities are mulling extra safeguard measures for such an arrangement, but it’s still too early to say when it would begin, the paper reported.

The Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble, originally slated to begin in November last year, was postponed after a surge of new coronavirus infections in Hong Kong.

