I almost bought the wrong suitcase, and here’s what changed my mind

I almost bought a cabin suitcase because it had a USB charging port. There, I said it. For someone who travels often and has spent more time than I care to admit looking at suitcases, you would think I would know better. But there I was, checking out cabin bags ranging from around ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, and getting very interested in the ones that promised to charge my phone while I travelled. It sounded clever. It sounded convenient. It also sounded like something I absolutely needed. Until I actually started asking questions.

I nearly paid extra for a USB port, then realised my portable charger and a good front pocket made more sense. (canva.com)

I was at a showroom looking at different cabin suitcases when I asked the staff about the charging feature. Instead of giving me the usual sales pitch, they asked me what phone I used and what I planned to connect to the suitcase. I have an iPhone and carry a portable charger with me almost everywhere. My idea was simple enough. Put the power bank inside the cabin bag, connect it to the suitcase charging port and plug my phone into the USB port outside. Very convenient. At least in theory. Then came the question that stopped me. The staff asked what kind of cable I would be using.

I explained that I would use my regular charging cable. They pointed out that the cable and charging components fitted inside these bags can vary in quality. They also told me about instances they had seen with sample bags and user feedback where the charging setup didn't work as expected, including concerns about phones or chargers getting hot. That was the moment I started questioning the whole thing. Not the suitcase. The feature.

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Do I really need my suitcase to charge my phone?

I stood there, thinking about it, and realised I was creating a solution for a problem I didn't have. I already own a portable charger. I already carry a charging cable. I already carry my phone. So why was I trying to turn my suitcase into another electronic device?

And then there was the most obvious bit. The USB port is on the outside of the suitcase, but the cable still needs to come with me. The portable charger still needs to come with me. So I could simply put the power bank in my handbag or the front pocket of my cabin bag, connect my phone and carry on. Done. No special suitcase required. That was my little suitcase reality check.

I realised I would rather have a useful pocket

Once I got past the USB port obsession, I started looking at cabin bags differently. I eventually chose one without a charging port. Instead, it had an extra storage section at the front. And honestly, I use that pocket far more than I would have used a USB port.

I travel with my laptop quite often, so the front section has become my little work kit. My laptop goes in there, along with the charger, mouse, Kindle or tablet, portable charger and cable. Everything I need during the flight is together and easy to reach. That last bit is important.

I do not want to open my main suitcase at the airport just to find a charging cable. I definitely do not want to dig through clothes looking for a power bank. If I am already sitting at the gate or on the aircraft, I want the things I need to be right in front of me. A good front pocket does exactly that. And unlike the USB port, it does not require me to think about compatibility, cables or charging components.

This is what I now check before buying a cabin bag

I have reviewed and used quite a few suitcases over the years, and I have become much less impressed by long feature lists. I want the basics to work really well.

First, I check the weight

This is one of the first things I look at because cabin baggage allowances do not care how pretty the suitcase is. If the bag is already heavy before I put anything into it, I have lost valuable packing weight before the trip has even started. I would rather use those extra kilos for clothes, shoes, my laptop and all the other things that somehow appear when I pack.

Then I play with the wheels

Yes, actually play with them. I push the suitcase around the showroom. I turn it. Pull it towards me. Push it away. Check how stable it feels. Four-wheel suitcases are wonderfully easy to move around an airport, but the wheels need to feel solid. A suitcase can glide beautifully across a showroom floor and behave very differently once it meets an uneven pavement. After enough airport runs, I have become slightly obsessed with wheels. I want them to roll quietly and smoothly. I want the suitcase to move in the direction I expect it to move in. And I want the whole thing to feel stable when I pull it along.

I open the suitcase and inspect the actual storage

This is where I have become quite particular. I do not need twenty tiny pockets. I need space. A useful compression panel is something I appreciate because it keeps things in place without eating up half the suitcase. A large, sensible compartment is far more useful to me than a collection of little sections that look impressive in a product description but cannot hold anything substantial. I also check how easy the suitcase is to pack. Because eventually, the Instagram-worthy suitcase has to deal with my clothes, shoes, chargers, toiletries and whatever I bought on the trip. That is when the pretty features stop mattering quite so much.

The laptop section needs to earn its space

This is another reason I prefer a proper front compartment. If I am carrying my laptop, I want the section to have enough room for more than just the computer. My charger needs to fit. So does my mouse. Sometimes a Kindle or tablet. Then there is the power bank and cable. A well-designed laptop compartment can become one of the most useful parts of a cabin suitcase. For me, it has certainly been more useful than a charging port.

And yes, I check the zips and handles

These are the bits that are very easy to ignore when you are standing in a showroom admiring the colour. I pull the handle up and down. I run the zips around the case. I check how everything feels. Because once you are at an airport with a suitcase full of clothes, there is very little charm in a handle that suddenly decides it has had enough.

Then I look at the warranty

I have also become much more interested in warranty terms. A big warranty number printed on a product page sounds great, but I want to know what it actually covers. Are the wheels covered? What about the handle? What happens if something needs repairing? Is there an actual repair service, or am I simply being given a long period on paper? Luggage gets used. It gets pulled across airport floors, lifted into cars, squeezed into boot spaces and pushed into overhead compartments. It needs to be built for that kind of treatment.

The suitcase I chose was not the most exciting one

In the end, I bought the cabin suitcase without the USB port. And I am genuinely glad I did.

The feature I initially thought I needed was gone. In its place was a good front storage section that I use constantly. My laptop sits there. So does the charger. My Kindle or tablet can go in. My portable charger and cable have a place too. I can access everything without opening the main suitcase. That is the kind of convenience I actually appreciate when I travel.

It also made me realise something about luggage shopping. We can get so distracted by what a suitcase can do that we forget to ask what we need it to do. I do not need my suitcase to charge my phone. My power bank already does that perfectly well. What I need from my cabin bag is simple. Good wheels. Sensible weight. Useful storage. A comfortable handle. Good zips. A practical laptop section. And enough room to pack without playing Tetris every time I travel.

Give me those things, and I am happy.

Add a USB port if you like. I just probably will not pay extra for it anymore.

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