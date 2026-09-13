I have tried and tested over 25 suitcases; is this the future of luggage?

I have a suitcase problem. I keep testing them. At this point, I have used more than 25 suitcases, across price points, brands and sizes, and I have become annoyingly particular about what I want from one. I like hard cases. I like the structure, the protection and the fact that I can pack everything properly without the suitcase slowly changing shape as I fill it. But I miss one thing. The extra bit of space you get with a soft suitcase.

Expandable hard-shell suitcases combine sturdy outer shells with fabric sections that give travellers extra packing space when they need it. (Hindustan Times)

You know that feeling when you come back from a trip and suddenly have an extra pair of shoes, some coffee, gifts for the kids, and that one completely unnecessary thing you bought because it looked nice? With a soft suitcase, you can usually make it fit. There is a little give. There is also that extra zipper that makes the suitcase bigger. Hard cases have never really been able to do that. Until now.

I have recently used three suitcases from Delsey Paris, Provogue and NORI that have changed the way I look at hard-case luggage. They are hard shell suitcases, but with a fabric expander built into them. And I really like this idea.

What is an expandable hard shell suitcase?

It is exactly what it sounds like. You have a hard shell suitcase, but around the opening there is a fabric section with a zip. Keep the zip closed, and the suitcase looks and works like a regular hard case. Open it, and that fabric section gives you extra space. That is it. There is no complicated mechanism or clever gadget involved. It is basically the feature I have always liked about soft luggage, added to a hard case. For me, this makes far more sense than making the entire suitcase bigger.

If I am travelling for a few days, I can keep the suitcase compact. If I know I am going to shop, or I am returning home with more things than I left with, I can open the expander. This is particularly handy on longer trips. I would much rather have a suitcase that can give me a little extra room than carry another bag just because I might need it.

Is this finally solving the hard case versus soft case problem?

In my head, at least, yes. I have always preferred hard luggage, but I completely understand why people like soft suitcases. They are forgiving. You can squeeze something into them. You can push the fabric out a little. You can use the expansion zip and suddenly find that you have enough room for the things you bought after your suitcase was already packed. A hard case does not care about your shopping plans. Once it is full, it is full. The expandable hard case changes that bit. You still get the hard outer shell, but you have some flexibility when you need it.

Of course, there is one thing I would not get confused about. More space does not mean more weight allowance. I learnt that lesson at an airport when my cabin bag was weighed, and I discovered that I had packed far too much into it. The airline was not interested in the fact that I had a perfectly good expander waiting to be opened. So yes, open it for extra volume. Just keep an eye on the kilos.

Why did Delsey Paris, Provogue and NORI catch my attention?

I have now used three expandable hard case suitcases, and what I find interesting is how different they are. One is a luxury suitcase. One is a budget buy. One is a premium cabin case with a very design-focused approach. The fact that the same basic idea exists across such different price points is what made me think this is more than a passing luggage feature.

Is the Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 worth the money?

The Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 is the most expensive of the three and, unsurprisingly, it feels like it. I was sent this suitcase by Delsey Paris and used it for a month. The construction is excellent, and the finish is what I expect from a suitcase in this price bracket. The expander is also genuinely useful, particularly when you need extra space but do not want to start your trip with a much larger suitcase. But I would not tell everyone to spend this much money. The Chatelet Air 2.0 is from Delsey Paris's more exclusive collection. The brand has less expensive options too, and some of them use the same basic expandable hard case idea. You may not get the same hardware or finish, but you are still getting a Delsey Paris suitcase. And after using the brand's luggage, I think that is worth considering.

Is Provogue's expandable suitcase actually good for around ₹ 3,000?

This one is much easier on the wallet. I used the Provogue Cascade and, honestly, the hardware was not my favourite part of the suitcase. Once you have handled premium luggage, you notice these things. But I also think you have to look at the price. At around ₹3,000, and potentially less during a sale, I think this is a very usable suitcase. The construction is decent, the expander works, and you get the same basic hard case plus extra capacity combination without spending a lot. It is not trying to be a luxury suitcase. Nor should you expect it to be.

For someone who travels a few times a year and wants an expandable hard case without spending a large amount, I think Provogue has got the important bit right.

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What did I think of the NORI cabin suitcase?

NORI is the premium option that I would happily keep an eye on. The cabin suitcase is well designed, feels premium and has a very neat expandable section. It is the sort of luggage where you notice that someone has actually thought about how you are going to use it. My only issue is that it is currently available only in cabin size. I would love to see NORI make check-in suitcases with the same construction and quality. If they do, I will probably be first in line.

Could expandable hard cases become the next big luggage trend?

I think they could. I have seen plenty of luggage features that sound clever and then make me wonder why anyone bothered. This one actually solves a problem. We have spent years choosing between hard and soft suitcases. Hard cases give us structure and protection. Soft cases give us flexibility. Now we can get a bit of both.

That does not mean I am about to throw out every suitcase I own. Absolutely not. I have far too many suitcases for that. But the next time I need to buy one, an expandable hard case is going to be very high on my list. After testing more than 25 suitcases, I did not expect a piece of fabric and a zipper to make me rethink my luggage preferences. Yet here we are.

Delsey Paris vs Provogue vs NORI. Which one makes sense for you?

Suitcase Price positioning What I liked What I did not like Best for Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Premium Excellent construction, finish and expandable capacity Expensive Premium luggage buyers Provogue Cascade Budget Price, usable construction and expandable capacity Hardware feels basic Occasional travellers and budget buyers NORI Cabin Premium Design, finish and expandable cabin format Only available in cabin size Frequent flyers who want premium cabin luggage

For me, this is the first luggage design in a while that feels genuinely useful. I get my hard case. I get the extra room I usually associate with soft luggage. And I do not have to carry a second bag just because I might come home with more stuff. After years of choosing between hard and soft, I think I have finally found the suitcase that wants to do both.

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