I tested 5 popular suitcases so you don't have to; my Tried and Tested experiences

From baggage belts and security checks to hotel transfers and overpacked returns, here is how five suitcases performed in real travel. I have travelled with enough suitcases to know that what looks good on day one does not always look as good after a few flights.

Five suitcases, five travel styles: Swiss Military, Delsey Paris, NORI, Rare Rabbit and Acer put through real-world travel tests. (Hindustan Times)

So, when I test luggage, I am less interested in how impressive it looks sitting at home and more interested in what happens once I actually travel with it. These five suitcases went through airports, baggage handling, security checks, hotel transfers and road trips. One even travelled with me on a Disney cruise. I looked at the things that matter once a suitcase is packed and moving. Like durability, wheels, handles, interior organisation, useful features and, finally, if I would actually want to use it again. The result is five very different suitcases, each suited to a different kind of traveller.

Swiss Military Polycarbonate Lithane

Best for: Frequent flyers and checked luggage

The Swiss Military Lithane is the suitcase that changed my expectations of checked luggage. I took the set from Bhopal to Delhi, then to Singapore for the Disney Adventure cruise and back home. That meant four flights, road transfers and plenty of baggage handling. I also left the protective cover at home. The cabin and medium cases returned with no obvious scratches, smooth wheels and a firm telescopic handle. The polycarbonate shell felt light without feeling flimsy, while the eight spinner wheels continued to move smoothly even when the cases were packed heavily. Read my full Swiss Military review.

My user experience

The real test came when another hard shell suitcase travelling with us failed in Singapore. I had to move its contents into the Lithane cases along with our own clothes, gifts and shopping. They handled the extra load without a fuss. The zips closed properly, the seams stayed intact, and the wheels kept rolling. My only reservation is the design. It is practical rather than fashion-led.

Who I think it would work best for

If you check in luggage regularly, this is the one I would consider first. I trust it because I have seen it handle a demanding trip rather than simply read about its specifications.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0

Best for: Premium leisure travel

The Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 is all about the experience. I used the medium suitcase and matching vanity case for a month, including two flights and a road trip. The Beige Rose finish, brushed gold hardware and stitched detailing give it a refined look without being covered in branding. The polycarbonate shell also held up well without a luggage cover, returning with only a few light stains and no scratches. Inside, full zippered dividers, an expandable section, laundry and shoe bags make packing considerably easier. Read my full Delsey review.

My user experience

I loved the organisation, but the vanity case surprised me most. I initially thought it would be an attractive extra. Instead, I used it constantly for skincare, toiletries and makeup and simply carried it into the hotel bathroom. The wheels were smooth, and the handle stayed firm. The drawback is the price. At around ₹44,000 for the medium suitcase and ₹12,600 for the vanity case when I reviewed them, this is firmly premium luggage.

Who I think it would work best for

I would choose this for longer leisure trips and for someone who enjoys having everything neatly organised. The vanity case is particularly useful for hotel stays and road trips.

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NORI Carry On Wheelie

Best for: Regular cabin travellers

The NORI Carry On Wheelie was the suitcase I underestimated. It looks fairly understated, but the details are what make it interesting. The matte polycarbonate shell hides everyday marks, while the detachable wheels, concealed lifting handle, cushioned main handle and built-in weight indicator are genuinely useful. Inside, compression straps, a hidden pocket, an expander and packing cubes make the cabin case easy to organise. The detachable wheels are particularly clever because a damaged wheel does not automatically mean replacing the whole suitcase. Read my full NORI review.

My user experience

The concealed handle became useful when lifting the packed case into an overhead compartment, while the weight indicator saved me from the familiar airport counter panic. I also liked the packing cubes because their sizes worked well with my clothes. My main complaint is the lack of a front laptop compartment, external pockets and a side handle.

Who I think it would work best for

This makes sense for frequent cabin travellers who appreciate practical details. At around ₹8,999 to ₹9,999 when I reviewed it, I think the detachable wheels and useful storage make a good case for the price.

Rare Rabbit Tony Suitcase

Best for: Style-conscious travellers

The Rare Rabbit Tony in Rose Gold is the suitcase that got noticed. I took it on three trips within a month, giving me plenty of time to see how the finish behaved outside my home. The muted Rose Gold shell, matte texture and soft gold hardware look stylish without becoming overly shiny. I also liked the proportions. The corners are not heavily rounded, so there is more usable packing space. Inside, the fabric, partitions and zips feel well finished, making this more than a pretty case. Read my full Rare Rabbit review.

My user experience

The Rose Gold made finding my suitcase at Bengaluru Terminal 1 almost ridiculously easy. I even ended up chatting with another traveller while waiting for it. The wheels remained smooth and the handle comfortable across three trips. I did miss packing cubes, though, and found the longer shape slightly awkward when fitting several suitcases into a car boot. The lighter finish also needs more care than black luggage.

Who I think it would work best for

I would pick this for someone who wants luggage with personality but still expects it to perform properly. It manages to look feminine without falling into the usual pink luggage category.

Acer Barcelona Overnighter

Best for: Short trips andtech-heavy travel

Acer making a suitcase initially sounded odd to me because I know the brand mainly for laptops and monitors. After using the Barcelona Overnighter, the logic became clear. This 19-inch cabin case has around 40 litres of capacity, eight spinner wheels, dual TSA-approved locks and recycled PET polyester construction. The biggest attraction is the front laptop compartment, along with separate storage for smaller essentials such as a passport, phone and power bank. Read my full Acer review.

My user experience

The front compartment made airport security much easier because I could remove my laptop and electronics without opening the main suitcase. I also liked keeping my tech separate from clothes and shoes. The wheels were smooth, and the handle felt solid. The compromise is capacity. At around 40 litres and 3.8 kg, this is not the cabin case I would choose for maximum clothing storage.

Who I think it would work best for

This is a sensible choice for business trips, weekends away and anyone travelling with a laptop and several gadgets. If technology takes up more space in your luggage than clothes, Acer has got the layout right.

Five suitcases at a glance

Model Type Best feature Price mentioned in review Best suited for Swiss Military Lithane Cabin, medium and large Durability ₹ 19,200 for three-piece set Frequent flyers Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 Medium check-in Organisation and vanity case ₹ 44,000 onwards Premium leisure travel NORI Carry On Wheelie Cabin Detachable wheels ₹ 8,999 to ₹ 9,999 Cabin travel Rare Rabbit Tony Check in Design and finish ₹ 16,000 to ₹ 29,000 Style-conscious travellers Acer Barcelona Overnighter Cabin Tech storage ₹ 14,999 Business travel

* Prices are based on those mentioned in my original reviews and can change.

So, which suitcase should you buy?

After using all five, my answer depends entirely on how you travel.

For checked luggage, I would choose the Swiss Military Lithane. It has already survived four flights, a cruise and an unexpected packing crisis.

For premium leisure travel, I would pick the Delsey. The organisation is excellent, but I particularly loved how useful the vanity case became.

For cabin luggage, NORI gets my vote for its detachable wheels, weight indicator and concealed handle.

For looks, Rare Rabbit Tony is the obvious choice. I still love that Rose Gold finish.

And for tech-heavy travel, the Acer Barcelona makes the most sense. The front laptop compartment genuinely makes airport security easier.

Quick Summary to simplify it for you

These five suitcases taught me that the best luggage is not necessarily the one with the longest feature list.

The Swiss Military impressed me with its durability. Delsey made me appreciate good organisation. NORI got the small practical details right. Rare Rabbit proved that luggage can have personality without losing function. Acer made a convincing case for designing luggage around the way we travel with technology.

If I had to keep just one, I would still choose the Swiss Military Lithane.

I have seen what happens when a suitcase fails halfway through a trip. This one kept going.

That is the kind of luggage test I trust.

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