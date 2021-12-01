Ileana D'Cruz in red bikini set enjoys a dip in sea at Maldives, fans go Damn: Pic and video inside

Actor Ileana D'Cruz is chilling like a villain during her holiday in the Maldives. The star recently jetted off to the island nation for a relaxing getaway and has been sharing several photos and videos from her time there. Her latest post shows the star dressed in a bright red bikini set after enjoying a dip in the sea.

The Maldives became a go-to destination for many Bollywood stars this year. Ileana finally jumped on the bandwagon and visited the country a few days ago. On Tuesday, November 30, the star went for a dip in the sea and shared the picture with her Instagram family.

The post also featured a video of Ileana flaunting a bright red bikini top and bottoms she wore for her dip in the sea. The bikini is from the shelves of the clothing label, Fancy Pants. If you wish to add the look to your beachwear collection, we also have the price details.

Ileana's red swimsuit features a ribbed bikini top with frilled sleeves, a plunging neckline, a fitted hem with circular embroidery. She paired it with high-waisted bottoms that carried a frilled addition on the waist and the circular embroidery.

Keen on buying the bikini set for your beach collection? Called the Plush Bikini, it is available on the Fancy Pants website and is worth ₹2,750.

The Plush Bikini. (fancypantsthestore.com)

Ileana's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers on the gram. One user wrote, "Damn," and another commented, "Hotness overload." Many users left fire and heart emoticons.

Earlier, Ileana had posted a view of the Maldivian white-sand beach on her official page, with the caption, "In heaven." She also shared with her Instagram family a sunset she experienced from the deck of her room. Fair warning: you will end up craving a vacation after taking a look at the posts.

Here's another video showing the moment Ileana's airplane touched down in the Maldives and a view of her seaside resort:

Meanwhile, professionally, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She essayed the role of Meera Rao, a journalist, in the movie. Ileana will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair & Lovely and a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

