‘India is far superior to Italy’: Indian man complains after bad experience on Naples train with no AC

Is India better than Italy? A man's rant on Instagram during his trip to Italy is gaining attention online. On August 25, Binny, an Instagram user, posted a video claiming that India is superior to Italy because of the lack of facilities in latter's public transportation systems.

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‘India is far far superior to Italy’

In the video, the man is seen walking on a train station platform in Italy, complaining that there is no air conditioning on public transport there and comparing it to the ‘superior’ amenities available in India. He posted the clip with the caption, “India is far far superior to Italy.”

Stressing that India is better than Italy, Binny shared his ordeal online. He revealed that he and many other passengers were travelling on a train from Sorrento to Naples, but it stopped midway. Stranded at the station for almost one hour, there was no AC or fan anywhere – neither inside the train nor on the platform.

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‘This is their train, it is so disgusting…’

{{^usCountry}} “India is better than Italy. It is so hot right now, but there is no AC or fan anywhere. People are in poor condition due to the heat and are carrying wooden fans to cope with it. There are no fans in their buses, such shoddy infrastructure. Look at the train, no fan, no AC, nothing. This is their train, it is so disgusting,” he shared, sharing a clip from inside the train. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India is better than Italy. It is so hot right now, but there is no AC or fan anywhere. People are in poor condition due to the heat and are carrying wooden fans to cope with it. There are no fans in their buses, such shoddy infrastructure. Look at the train, no fan, no AC, nothing. This is their train, it is so disgusting,” he shared, sharing a clip from inside the train. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are so many people, and we are all going to Naples from Sorrento, and the train has suddenly stopped. It has been one hour, and that too in so much heat. Everyone is just sitting on the floor with a handheld fan. I don't know what is going on. When you live in India, everyone says India is bad. But it is only after coming here that you realise how many comforts you get in India,” he added.

How did the internet react?

The internet reacted mixedly to Binny's rant on social media. While some supported his views, expressing how we are lucky to have so many better facilities in India, others pointed out how clean Italy was compared to our country.

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One user wrote, “India is not bad…the people are.” Someone else commented, “The only thing lacking in India is civic sense; hopefully, it will improve over the next two or three generations,” while another wrote, “Look at the cleanliness and how people are still quiet and not shouting on top of their lungs.”

A traveller who had been to Italy shares his opinion, “I was there in Italy for two weeks, and every city I visited was by Train, all had Acs. Also cost less than how Rajdhani charges.” Someone else shared, “I just came back from Italy, but never had I had the experience of a bad train that you are showing. We travelled in very nice trains. It was hot, no doubt, and the air conditioning was mild, not strong, in general across the city, but the countryside is beautiful and equipped with lots of infrastructure. So I'm not sure which trains you actually took.”

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Another user pointed out, “People in the comment section who defend Italy are the same people who criticise India in every post. He is just sharing his POV.” Someone else wrote, “India may not be perfect, but living abroad makes you appreciate just how much we have here. The comfort, culture, food, warmth, celebrations, and sheer convenience of everyday life.”