Over the past decade, India has positioned itself as a provider of high-quality medical services at affordable costs, attracting medical tourists from around the world. According to data released by the credit rating agency Crisil, the number of medical tourists visiting India is projected to reach approximately 7.3 million in 2024, up from an estimated 6.1 million in 2023. India’s medical tourism boom: Why foreigners are choosing India for wellness and healthcare (Photo by Instagram/ infinite_cure)

India’s Medical Value Travel

World-class amenities, a pool of skilled and well-trained medical experts and cost-effective treatment alternatives make India an appealing destination for those seeking high-quality healthcare services. India has become a popular choice for ‘medical value travel’ in recent times.

Here’s Why India is the Go-To Destination for Health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kamlesh Kothari, Dental Implant Specialist, Cosmetic Dentist, Maxillofacial Surgeon, Founder and Clinical Director of Aesthetica in Kolkata, shared, “The practice of travelling to India from another country to receive dental care has been on the rise in India for several reasons, like cost effectiveness being affordable compared to many western countries with highly qualified surgeons and hospitals equipped with modern facilities and technologies. Overall, the arrangement of affordable yet high-quality dental care, a wide range of services, minimal waiting times, and the opportunity for tourism makes India an appealing destination for foreigners seeking dental treatment.”

Dr Rajeev Agarwal, an IVF specialist at Renew Healthcare in Kolkata, revealed, “India has emerged as a preferred destination for foreign patients seeking affordable and high-quality medical treatments. Thousands of foreign nationals visit India annually for various procedures, attracted by the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure, skilled medical professionals and cost-effective services. The rise in medical tourism can be attributed to factors like India's competitive pricing compared to Western countries, the availability of advanced treatments, and the country's diverse cultural and touristic appeal. Kolkata, in particular, has seen a growing trend in the IVF landscape, with several state-of-the-art fertility clinics offering comprehensive services to both domestic and international patients. Our medical facilities are undoubtedly the best but we also add the personal touch which the western world lacks.”

Not only doctors, foreigners are also seeking affordable psychological and psychotherapeutic consultations in India. Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed Psychotherapist gushed, “Medical tourism including mental health services are relatively cheaper and more easily accessible in India. For example, mental health appointments are faster in India. There is no hassle around insurance/ number of sessions/documentations etc. I work with various clients abroad and they say that scheduling appointments is easier and quicker, they have access to me on a regular basis, there is no insurance limit on sessions plus they don’t have to worry about permanent documentation. Also, culturally it’s easier to see a therapist who has partly lived outside the country and in the country.”

India's Medical Tourism Revolution

Medical tourism in India is set to grow, driven by cost-effectiveness, high-quality care and the appeal of exploring India. This trend reflects India's ability to provide world-class healthcare solutions at competitive prices, attracting millions of medical tourists from around the globe.