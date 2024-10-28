Menu Explore
Indigo flight service between Varanasi and Delhi via Khajuraho opens new tourist path

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Khajuraho
Oct 28, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Tourists rejoice! IndiGo now connects Varanasi and Delhi with a stop at Khajuraho

An IndiGo flight service between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi via Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Sunday, a senior official said in Khajuraho. The service will boost tourism in the region, Khajuraho airport director Santosh Singh said.

Indigo flight service between Varanasi and Delhi via Khajuraho opens new tourist path. (Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Indigo flight service between Varanasi and Delhi via Khajuraho opens new tourist path. (Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

"On the first, the flight brought 44 tourists to Khajuraho, while 52 departed from here. The flight will arrive in Khajuraho at 10.30am from Delhi and leave for Varanasi and in return it will arrive at 1.40 pm and leave for Delhi. At present, there are six flights (three arrival and three departures) connecting Khajuraho to other cities," Singh said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
