Indigo flight service between Varanasi and Delhi via Khajuraho opens new tourist path

"On the first, the flight brought 44 tourists to Khajuraho, while 52 departed from here. The flight will arrive in Khajuraho at 10.30am from Delhi and leave for Varanasi and in return it will arrive at 1.40 pm and leave for Delhi. At present, there are six flights (three arrival and three departures) connecting Khajuraho to other cities," Singh said.
Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.