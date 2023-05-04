Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar next month

IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar next month

PTI | , Mumbai
May 04, 2023 12:41 PM IST

These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced it will commence flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar from June 3. These additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar, IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo to begin flights to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. (Reuters)

The Gurugram-based airline has already announced its plans to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15.

(Also Read | Taylor Swift's two-night Eras Tour boosts Las Vegas tourism to pre-Covid levels)

"These new connections to Bangkok and Singapore from Bhubaneswar will not only reduce travel time but also enhance global connectivity from the state," said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

The enhanced accessibility, Patnaik added, will increase trade and tourism, benefit the people of the state and help the government realise its goal of new Odisha.

These new flights to Singapore and Bangkok will encourage tourism and trade in the city and the entire state, said Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indigo airlines indigo indian airlines bhubaneswar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP