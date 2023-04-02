Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Bhubaneswar to get first international flight with IndiGo's direct services to Dubai

Bhubaneswar to get first international flight with IndiGo's direct services to Dubai

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bhubaneswar
Apr 02, 2023 01:18 PM IST

IndiGo to operate direct international flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, thrice a week. The inaugural ticket price is ₹10,000 per sector

The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, officials said.

Bhubaneswar to get first international flight with IndiGo's direct services to Dubai (File Photo)
Bhubaneswar to get first international flight with IndiGo's direct services to Dubai (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ticket sales for the flight on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.

IndiGo will operate the service thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The inaugural ticket price is 10,000 per sector, an official said.

"Connectivity is the key to development and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai, which is one of the biggest aviation hubs, will open up a gateway to the world," Patnaik said.

The flight service will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism, he said.

IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said the airline has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares.

Soon, flights to Singapore and Bangkok will also commence, an official said.

Thanking Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for facilitating the services, Patnaik said a large delegation from the state will travel on the first flight to Dubai.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
bhubaneswar international flights flights flight flight service indigo airlines indigo dubai ticket
