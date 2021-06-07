Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IndiGo to start flights connecting Darbhanga with Kolkata, Hyderabad from July 5

A statement by IndiGo airline said that the Kolkata-Darbhanga flights as well as Hyderabad-Darbhanga flights will be daily flights. This announcement has come at a time when India and its aviation sector have been badly hit due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:00 PM IST
IndiGo to start flights connecting Darbhanga with Kolkata, Hyderabad from July 5(File Photo)

IndiGo on Monday said it will start flights connecting Darbhanga with Kolkata and Hyderabad from July 5 onwards.

"Being the 6th largest metropolis in Bihar, Darbhanga is also one of the fastest growing cities of India owing to the increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade across the states," a statement by the airline said.

The Kolkata-Darbhanga flights as well as Hyderabad-Darbhanga flights will be daily flights, it said.

This announcement by IndiGo has come at a time when India and its aviation sector have been badly hit due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic air travel had reached around 3 lakh passengers per day by the end of February this year. However, the second wave of the pandemic has reduced it to around 85,000 passengers per day, which were observed on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
indigo airlines indigo plane indigo airline indigo flights darbhanga kolkata aviation coronavirus
