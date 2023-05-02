Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indonesia witnesses spike in tourist arrivals in low season for tourism

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jakarta
May 02, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Indonesia received 2.25 million tourists in first quarter, compared to 5.5 million for whole of 2022. It is targeting more than 7 million visitors this year.

Foreign visitors to Indonesia in March were up 15.4% from the previous month, the most on an annual basis for March in four years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country recorded 809,960 tourist arrivals in March versus 701,930 in February, which is low season for tourism.

"The tourist arrivals keep increasing, but are yet return to pre-pandemic level," Margo Yuwono, head of Statistics Indonesia, said in a news conference.

Indonesia received 1.31 million visitors in March 2019. Malaysia, Singapore and Australia were still the top three source markets, unchanged from previous month.

Indonesia has received 2.25 million visitors in the first quarter, compared to 5.5 million arrivals for the whole of 2022. It is targeting more than 7 million visitors this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
