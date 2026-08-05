Inside Taapsee Pannu’s picturesque Scandi vacation: Why Odense in Denmark should be your next European getaway

Actor Taapsee Pannu offered a masterclass in Scandinavian-style slow travel, treating fans to a vibrant visual diary of her Denmark getaway on Instagram. She captioned her August 4 post, "Shades of summer looked something like this. Odense. The fairytale city. The Viking land. Denmark. My reset." Also read | Travellers flock to Nordic countries for 'coolcations' amid rising summer heat

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Via the dreamy vacation photos, the actor mapped out an idyllic itinerary through Odense. If you are looking to plan a European escape that balances rich historic culture with effortless, laid-back living, take notes — here is how to plan a trip to Odense inspired by Taapsee’s itinerary and holiday wardrobe.

The destination: Odense, Denmark

Located roughly two hours from Copenhagen, on the island of Funen, Odense is renowned as the birthplace of the legendary author Hans Christian Andersen. The city seamlessly blends historic cobblestone charm with cutting-edge Scandinavian urban design and sustainable transit.

Step straight into a fairy tale in the Gammel By (Old Town), where pastel-hued, half-timbered houses line pristine, quiet cobblestone streets. Follow Taapsee Pannu's lead by exploring the city on foot or by bicycle. Keep an eye out for the bright pink city light rail gliding along green-tracked avenues alongside local commuters.

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{{^usCountry}} Like Taapsee, explore the immersive HC Andersens Hus museum complex — designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma — or catch open-air theatrical performances set against mini fairytale castle backdrops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like Taapsee, explore the immersive HC Andersens Hus museum complex — designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma — or catch open-air theatrical performances set against mini fairytale castle backdrops. {{/usCountry}}

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Taapsee Pannu's itinerary

Taapsee’s Nordic holiday focused on slow living, local dining, and mindful boutique exploration. Start your day at a cosy sidewalk cafe with a Scandinavian smoothie bowl packed with passion fruit, fresh raspberries, blueberries, and granola, served alongside artisanal filter coffee.

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Like the actor, spend a relaxed afternoon browsing vintage record shops, cosy bookstores, and hidden antique markets filled with classic Danish mid-century lamps and hand-crafted trinkets. Don't forget to unwind along the Odense River (Odense Afart). The waterside trails feature lush weeping willows, vibrant lavender patches, and peaceful benches ideal for diving into a good book.

What to wear

To embrace Taapsee’s breezy vacation style, pack light blue floral midi dresses with puff sleeves, crisp white linen button-downs and wide-leg trousers, lightweight striped tank tops to pair with casual shorts, retro sunglasses, statement neckwear, and comfy flat sandals suited for cobblestone streets.

Whether you need a full creative reset or a peaceful European escape off the beaten track, Odense delivers an effortless blend of storybook charm, culinary delights, and serene landscapes. Save Taapsee's post to curate your own Nordic adventure soon.

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