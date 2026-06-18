Step inside Vande Bharat Sleeper as vlogger reveals premium facilities of coach: ‘The best Indian Railways has to offer’

Raunaq Sahni, a content creator who goes by the username Monkey Magic on social media, recently accepted a challenge to spend 14 days on the Indian Railways. The task prohibits him from leaving the station's premises, though he can take a train anywhere. On the seventh day, he decided to travel from Guwahati to Kolkata specifically to experience the Vande Bharat Sleeper coach.

A look inside Vande Bharat's sleeper coach.

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On May 23, Raunaq shared the video describing his journey inside the Vande Bharat Sleeper coach, which is the first class. According to him, it is the most luxurious and premium offering in the national fleet. He also highlighted the many unique amenities available in First Class. Let's take a look inside:

‘The best Indian Railways has to offer’

According to Raunaq, who travelled from Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati to Howrah Junction in Kolkata, the Vande Bharat Sleeper coach offers many premium facilities, including an on-board shower, automated transparent window displays, an attendant call button, a phone holder, futuristic light buttons, and a silent, vibration-free ride.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding that the premium sleeper coach in Vande Bharat is the best Indian Railways has to offer and calling the experience a pinnacle of comfort and speed for Indian commuters, Shaunaq praises the train's flight-like comfort and efficiency. The facilities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding that the premium sleeper coach in Vande Bharat is the best Indian Railways has to offer and calling the experience a pinnacle of comfort and speed for Indian commuters, Shaunaq praises the train's flight-like comfort and efficiency. The facilities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his journey in the first AC compartment of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach, Raunaq was assigned a cabin with a futuristic, clean, and hygienic design, including phone and cup holders and an attendant call button to request assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his journey in the first AC compartment of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach, Raunaq was assigned a cabin with a futuristic, clean, and hygienic design, including phone and cup holders and an attendant call button to request assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, a privacy window with a ‘transparent button’ feature in the cabin allows passengers to see outside while preventing people from looking into the cabin, though he noted it could be a bit confusing to operate.

The train also offers Wi-Fi with a limited collection of preloaded movies and TV shows, although it does not provide full internet access. His coach also had a private shower room with good water flow and cleanliness. According to Raunaq, passengers were also provided with a shower kit that includes towels and tissues.

Underlining the train's premium quality, he shared that it is extremely stable and silent, with almost no shaking or track noise, even at high speeds; it can reach up to 180 km/h.

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As for the on-board services, he shared that during the journey, the staff provide a high level of service, including setting up passengers' beds and starting tea service shortly after departure.

While he described the journey as the most comfortable train ride, he noted that the high-tech, "no bullshit" nature of the train lacks the traditional nostalgia associated with older Indian train travel.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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