Step inside Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala house where nature meets luxury: There's even a room that opens to the sky

On June 16, Good Homes Magazine shared pictures from the actor's home on Instagram, calling it an amalgamation of earthy textures and tactile elements. Let's take a look inside the beautiful property :

Surrounded by nature, Suniel Shetty 's villa exudes a blissful sense of peace and tranquillity, offering a rare and stunning view of monsoon clouds rolling in over the Karjat valley in the distance, along with a babbling brook along one edge of the property.

Suniel Shetty's gorgeous farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai, is where luxury meets nature, creating a space that boasts character and serenity. Perched upon the edge of a cliff, the luxurious and open-spaced villa is called Jahaan.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's villa, where their daughter, Athiya Shetty, married KL Rahul, features a vibrant colour palette inspired by its natural surroundings. The home's ambience is focused on the surrounding greens and reds, which represent the natural green and earthy colours.

A home in the hills The house's architecture is built around nature, not devoid of it. For instance, boulders on the hillside are now part of the living area, beams from a railroad make a short walkway to the dining area, and a room with a split roof to enjoy the stars at night. The property also features a canal with a wooden entrance and a bridge.

Each space is carefully conceptualised and largely immersed in shades that draw on the natural surroundings, with materials left exposed in certain areas to infuse a raw charm. Levels are created within, along with variations in height, leading to interesting spatial relationships. Certain semi-open spaces are furnished with seating that allows for an easy transition between indoors and outdoors.

Apart from nature, the actor and his family also integrated religion into their abode. The manicured lawns feature a large Buddha statue in a seated pose next to a few pieces of patio furniture, as well as a statue of Lord Shiva.

In a house tour he gave to Asian Paints in 2022, the actor talked about the farmhouse and how it has a special place in his heart. "This is my space. I call it my space because once we come down here, we are settled here. The beauty is probably the high ceiling, which is something that I have always wished for, liked, and always wanted. Right from the exterior to the interior, there are a lot of earthy textures, there is rust, greens, and browns. We have got a lot of plants and trees. I am obsessed with plants, I am obsessed with nature and wood," he shared.