Inside Air India's first class and business class lounge: British vlogger shares cost and unique perks

For travellers flying out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM), Air India has designed a premium ground experience that completely bypasses the standard airport chaos. However, experiencing this level of exclusivity requires a staggering financial commitment. Also read | Inside pics of fancy Gen Z–inspired Bengaluru airport Terminal 2 lounge with bold neon decor: Is Gate Z worth the hype? Air India's lounge features private a la carte dining, a premium buffet, and a dedicated business centre. (YouTube/ Walk With Me Tim)

In a comprehensive review detailing the journey from Mumbai to London's Heathrow, British travel content creator Tim Lindon, host of Walk With Me Tim on YouTube, broke down Air India's high-end lounge perks and revealed the steep price tag of the ticket.

The cost of entry Unlike standard airport lounges, where premium credit cards or pay-per-visit options can gain you access, Air India’s dedicated space is tied directly to its top-tier international premium cabins. In his vlog, Tim revealed the exact, eye-watering cost required to access these services on the London route. His ticket cost: £4,778.37 (approximately ₹6,05,850)

"The price I paid was £4,778.37. That is on the high side," Tim said, noting that current global macroeconomics and fluctuating jet fuel prices have driven premium international fares up significantly. Because access is highly restricted, the ticket price serves as the literal price of admission to the airline's private ground ecosystem.

The layout: business vs first class Once past the threshold, the lounge operates under a strict two-tier system to manage passenger density and maintain a high level of exclusivity. "It's actually separated into two areas," Tim explained, adding, "So there's the business class area, and then this is the first class area."

While the designated first-class section is 'not the biggest lounge in the world', the layout is carefully structured to maximise comfort, he highlighted. The interior features a fully functional business centre for working professionals and uniquely styled, premium seating options throughout. "I love the seating in here, though, it's really nice," Tim noted.