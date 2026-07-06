Inside Wimbledon 2026: How much does it cost to see a match, get ground passes and Centre Court tickets

Is attending a Wimbledon match on your bucket list? The tennis tournament, organised annually by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is the pinnacle British experience that lovers of the sport dream of witnessing each year.

Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her fourth-round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at Wimbledon. (REUTERS)

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On July 2, Helen Wright, a travel vlogger and writer, took to Instagram to share how much it cost her to go to Wimbledon 2026 with her friend. She spent a whole day at Wimbledon, and her cost breakdown included tickets, food and drink, treats, Centre Court seats, and travel to and from the venue.

How much does it cost to attend a Wimbledon match?

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{{^usCountry}} Wimbledon is one of the few major UK sporting events where the public can buy tickets on the day of the match, and there is also a good old-fashioned queue to enter the court. This queue is so iconic that Wimbledon itself now refers to it as 'The Queue'. Here, people who didn't get tickets through the Wimbledon ballot wait in line, as it is their best chance to see some world-class tennis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wimbledon is one of the few major UK sporting events where the public can buy tickets on the day of the match, and there is also a good old-fashioned queue to enter the court. This queue is so iconic that Wimbledon itself now refers to it as 'The Queue'. Here, people who didn't get tickets through the Wimbledon ballot wait in line, as it is their best chance to see some world-class tennis. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Helen, this year, she got in the 'queue' and secured ground passes for Wimbledon. The grounds passes cost her £33 (approximately ₹4,202). She shared that this is the cheapest way to gain access to the tournament, but it was an early start (she started at 5 am).

“Centre Court tickets are £15 (approximately ₹1,910). When you get to the front of the line, tickets are £33 per person,” she added. This gives you entry to the Wimbledon Tournament and access to matches played on courts 3 to 12, as well as an opportunity to get a spot on 'the hill'.

She revealed that to bag the centre court tickets, she joined a virtual queue on the Wimbledon app. “We managed to get resale tickets for the second half of the match, £15 each. You enter a virtual queue on the app and get an alert when you are eligible to buy a resale ticket. Another reason why it's important to join the entry queue as early as you can in the morning,” she explained.

Miscellaneous expenses

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Waiting in the queue can be a long and taxing affair. Therefore, Helen and her companion brought a picnic to keep themselves replenished while they waited for six hours. This was £50 (approximately ₹6,366) for two and covered breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and drinks.

In total, after accounting for a few other personal expenses she made, for a whole day at Wimbledon – which also included four matches plus a seat on Centre Court – Helen spent £136.95 (approximately ₹17,435).

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.