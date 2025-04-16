Menu Explore
Want to go to space like Katy Perry? Pay 1.28 crore first to get in the queue

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 02:38 PM IST

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to apply for a Blue Origin trip to space. To register, interested individuals must first submit personal information.

Blue Origin successfully completed its latest New Shepard mission, carrying six crew members to the Kármán line, where they experienced life-changing views of Earth. Among the six were Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.

Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to Earth on Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.
The spacecraft launched from West Texas at 9.31 am ET and traveled approximately 60 miles above Earth, allowing the crew to experience a brief period of weightlessness before returning safely.

The passengers flew in a pressurized capsule designed to accommodate six individuals. Since its debut in 2021, the New Shepard program has carried a total of 58 people beyond the Kármán line, including the most recent crew.

Booking a space trip

Photos and videos from the mission quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread interest in how the public can book a seat on future flights. According to Blue Origin's website, anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to apply. To begin the booking process, interested individuals must submit personal information including email, phone number, and address, along with a 500-word personal statement.

However, the form includes a disclaimer stating that completing it does not guarantee a seat on a future mission.

Cost of a flight

While Blue Origin's website does not explicitly list the cost of a ticket, it states that the company will collect a fully refundable $150,000 ( 1,28,34,000) deposit to begin the order process.

In 2021, Oliver Daemen, a Dutch teenager, purchased a seat on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight for $28 million at an auction, according to The New York Times. In 2022, the news outlet Quartz reported that Coby Cotton, a YouTube influencer, paid $1.25 million to join a New Shepard mission.

Regarding the current mission, Blue Origin spokesperson Bill Kircos told CNN that while some passengers flew free of charge, others did not. However, the company declined to disclose which passengers had paid.

