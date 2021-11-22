Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
International air traffic to Greece keep rising in October: Data

International air traffic to Greece rose further in October, at the end of the peak summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Monday.(Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Reuters |

International air traffic to Greece rose further in October, at the end of the peak summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Monday.

Arrivals more than doubled in that month to 1,683,723, from 741,932 a year earlier when COVID restrictions hurt international travel.

Greece, where about a fifth of economic output comes from tourism, suffered its most severe air traffic slump on record in 2020, with arrivals down 75% from the previous year.

With vaccination and testing for Covid-19 widely available, the country opened its borders to foreign travellers in May, hoping for a 50% rise from the pre-crisis levels seen in 2019, when the country welcomed a record of more than 30 million tourists.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
