Iran, Thailand allow visa-free entry to Indian passport holders; list of places to travel without visa in holiday season
Indian passport holders can rejoice as several countries are waving off visa requirements. Here are other nations you can travel to in the holiday season.
The upcoming year is a great opportunity for Indian passport holders. Why, you ask? Well, many countries have recently waived visa requirements for Indian tourists. You can take full advantage of this new rule to travel to your heart's content without the added headache of figuring out visa rules and getting a visa approved for visiting a new nation. While Iran was the most recent country to announce visa-free travel for Indian passport holders, other nations in this list are Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Kenya. Therefore, Indians during the holiday season can now travel to several destinations with extended visa-free privileges.
Countries Indians can travel to without visa in holiday season
Earlier last month, the Thailand government delighted Indian tourists by announcing that Indian passport holders will not require a tourist visa to enter Thailand from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024. The Thai authorities made the temporary visa exemption for a 30-day stay for tourism purposes. Sri Lanka also announced the same provision for Indian travellers till March 31, 2024, for a 30-day stay. This week, Iran waived visa requirements for 33 countries, including India. Last month, Malaysia allowed Indians a 30-day visa-free arrival from December 1, 2023. Lastly, Kenya will also permit tourists from any corner of the globe to enter without a visa.
Apart from the recent additions of Thailand, Malaysia, Kenya, Iran and Sri Lanka to the list of countries that allow Indian tourists to enter without a visa, over 20 more nations do not require a visa to enter for Indian passport holders. They are --
Cook Islands
Fiji
Micronesia
Niue
Vanuatu
Oman
Qatar
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St Kitts and Nevis
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Bhutan
Kazakhstan
Hong Kong
Nepal
El Salvador
Mauritius
Senegal
Tunisia
Macao (SAR China)
Gabon
Madagascar
Rwanda
Meanwhile, a few other countries offer visa-on-arrival options for Indian passport holders. They are Seychelles, Maldives, Indonesia, Samoa, Tanzania, Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Tuvalu, Iran, Jordan, St. Lucia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Bolivia, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, and Zimbabwe.