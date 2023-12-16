Iran, Thailand allow visa-free entry to Indian passport holders; list of places to travel without visa in holiday season

The upcoming year is a great opportunity for Indian passport holders. Why, you ask? Well, many countries have recently waived visa requirements for Indian tourists. You can take full advantage of this new rule to travel to your heart's content without the added headache of figuring out visa rules and getting a visa approved for visiting a new nation. While Iran was the most recent country to announce visa-free travel for Indian passport holders, other nations in this list are Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Kenya. Therefore, Indians during the holiday season can now travel to several destinations with extended visa-free privileges.

Countries Indians can travel to without visa in holiday season

Thailand and Malaysia are now visa-free for Indian passport holders. Left: The Sumeru mountain palace; Right: Batu Caves. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier last month, the Thailand government delighted Indian tourists by announcing that Indian passport holders will not require a tourist visa to enter Thailand from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024. The Thai authorities made the temporary visa exemption for a 30-day stay for tourism purposes. Sri Lanka also announced the same provision for Indian travellers till March 31, 2024, for a 30-day stay. This week, Iran waived visa requirements for 33 countries, including India. Last month, Malaysia allowed Indians a 30-day visa-free arrival from December 1, 2023. Lastly, Kenya will also permit tourists from any corner of the globe to enter without a visa.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Apart from the recent additions of Thailand, Malaysia, Kenya, Iran and Sri Lanka to the list of countries that allow Indian tourists to enter without a visa, over 20 more nations do not require a visa to enter for Indian passport holders. They are --

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cook Islands

Fiji

Micronesia

Niue

Vanuatu

Oman

Qatar

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St Kitts and Nevis

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Bhutan

Kazakhstan

Hong Kong

Nepal

El Salvador

Mauritius

Senegal

Tunisia

Macao (SAR China)

Gabon

Madagascar

Rwanda

Meanwhile, a few other countries offer visa-on-arrival options for Indian passport holders. They are Seychelles, Maldives, Indonesia, Samoa, Tanzania, Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Tuvalu, Iran, Jordan, St. Lucia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Bolivia, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, and Zimbabwe.