Travel bonanza 2024: Kenya announces visa-free entry for all

The list of visa-free countries just got longer with Kenya scrapping the need for applying for visa beginning 2024. So, if you are planning a trip to the African nation for jungle safari in Maasai Mara or bird watching at Lake Nakuru it is set to be smoother than before. (Also read: Malaysia joins the list of Visa free countries for Indians. Here's the list of countries you can visit without Visa) Kenya government will now welcome travel enthusiasts through its digital platform that enables electronic travel authorisation in advance, instead of applying for a visa.(Freepik)

Kenya's President William Ruto a few days back announced that holidayers visiting the African country will no longer required a visa starting January.

Kenya government will now welcome travel enthusiasts through its digital platform that enables electronic travel authorisation in advance, instead of applying for a visa.

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," President Ruto said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark 60 years of independence from Britain.

Ruto has long advocated for visa-free travel within the African continent.

At a conference in the Republic of Congo in October he said people from African countries would not require a visa to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

Kenya is nature's paradise. It offers tourists a chance to visit its national parks which have world's most diverse wildlife. Apart from this, its coastline is dotted with sandy beaches. Among African countries, Kenya witnesses influx of tourists round the year. A well-developed infrastructure and air connectivity ensures tourists from across the world fly to Kenya.

The tourism industry plays a vital role in Kenya's economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland.

With so much on offer, Indian tourists have been flocking to the African nation for decades. Besides there is a big Indian diaspora over there that acts as a perennial bridge between the two nations.

(With agency inputs)