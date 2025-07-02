Is $15K enough for 9 to 11 months in Latin America? Redditors share budget travel tips for man who wants to be 'frugal'

Travelling on a budget in Latin America requires some planning, but $15,000 for 9 to 11 months seems feasible, according to Redditors. Keep in mind that these estimates vary depending on your destination, travel style, accommodation choices, and activities. Also read | Sao Paulo: A hidden gem for international travellers amidst urban chaos A Redditor shared that he wanted to visit Peru, home to a wealth of landmarks, both natural and man-made, like Machu Picchu, among other destinations in Latin America. Fellow Redditors came up with recommendations. (Freepik)

‘I will be living 100 percent off savings’

A man asked for budget-friendly travel tips in a June 27 Reddit post titled: “Is $15K (USD) enough for 9-11 months in Latin America?” Explaining his requirements, he said he wanted to live in Arequipa in Peru as well as Paraguay's capital, Asunción. Mexico's Oaxaca was also on his bucket list.

He said, “I want to spend 3 months in Arequipa, 3 months in Asunción, and 3-5 months in Oaxaca, depending on how much money I have left. I will have $15K saved up by January, which is when I want to leave. I will be living 100 percent off savings.”

'I'm going to be frugal, limit unnecessary purchases'

Explaining how he wanted to save money and was looking for a budget-friendly trip without sacrificing experiences, he added, “I'm going to be frugal and limit unnecessary purchases to around $100 per month (not sure if this is too low to be honest). Basically what I'm trying to say is I'm not going to spend like I'm on vacation. I'm going to spend like I'm at home, but adjusted for the lower COL. If I buy the flights 6+ months in advance they should add up to $2k. That leaves me with 13k for everything else. Will that be enough for 9 months? What about 11 months? If not, how long could it last? I'm open to recommendations for other cities, too.”

‘Arequipa is crazy beautiful’

Responding to the post, Reddit's travel community provided valuable insights, and some even shared firsthand accounts of their travels in Latin America. One Redditor suggested staying in social hostels to meet fellow travellers and save money or rent apartments or rooms from locals for a more affordable and immersive experience.

They said, “Totally. You could rent a room (or even an apartment) for like $100-400 dollars per month in most places, or hostels run between $8-20 per night. Eat local and cook, or do workaway, and you should have plenty left over.”

Another commented, “Arequipa is crazy beautiful, one of my favorite cities in Peru. You can’t beat that view of the volcanoes and the casonas made of Sillar, so warm and inviting. You can definitely do it cheaply by eating menu and in markets or at local spots away from the main cathedral. Make sure to splurge a little and catch a few sunsets downtown, I’d recommend a few beers at Sierra Andina, if you see Ted, tell him I said hello!”

‘The key is to travel off-peak and to travel slowly’

Someone said, “Why those 3 cities? Maybe if you suggest what you're into, we can give you other recommendations. And to answer your question, it's definitely possible. I travelled around Mexico all the way down to Argentina for less than $13K in a year. The key is to travel off-peak and to travel slowly (which it seems like you are already planning on).”

A person also wrote, “Generally you can spend from 1000 to 1500 a month while traveling in Central/South America. So 15K/month can last you 10 months, 13k/month = 11 months, 12K/month = 1 year.”

‘There’s no reason you won’t be able to survive’

Some locals also chimed in with one writing: “Hello (from) native Colombian. Budget to use 10k and leave 3k for emergency. I suggest sending $ to an account converted to pesos when the $ gets high, like it has done these months. Optimise your money this way. Also, pre-book Airbnb for your locations. I would definitely negotiate with the landlord to come to an agreement for a few months, so so you can can stay at each place. They are always willing to work with you, especially if they see you’re a foreigner. With 1K a month you could live in a very nice place, eat out even do site seeing so if you decide to be more frugal, there’s no reason you won’t be able to survive with what you.”

While Reddit is an excellent resource, it's essential to verify information and use discretion. So, don't forget to cross-check information with other sources to ensure accuracy. Also, consider multiple perspectives and use your own judgment when making travel decisions.