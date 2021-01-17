IND USA
Italy suspends flights from Brazil in response to new coronavirus variant

Italy is suspending flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday, in response to a new coronavirus variant.
Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Such rules will remain in place until January 31, the order issued on Saturday by the health minister showed.

Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus.

"It is critical for our scientists to study the new strain. In the meantime, we are taking a very cautious approach", he said.

Such rules will remain in place until January 31, the order issued on Saturday by the health minister showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
