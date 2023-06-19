J-K: Neel Top Ramban hosts two-day summer carnival to boost tourism

A two-day cultural and adventure bonanza titled the Neel Top Summer Carnival 2023, which has been organised by the the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu for promoting tourism, began here on Sunday. Colorful cultural programs including a bouquet of musical performances like the local Rambani Thaali Dance, Dogri Dance, and Kashmiri Dance enthralled the audiences amid loud cheers and festive fanfare. Local artists of District Ramban presented beautiful folk performances and engaged the audiences, said officials.

The Carnival was jointly inaugurated by District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ramban, Shamshada Shan, and District Development Commissioner Ramban, Masrat Ul Islam here at Neel Top meadows.

The various departmental stalls showcasing local art, and craft and also informative stalls regarding the various beneficiary-oriented schemes have also been inaugurated. The two days festival at the scenic meadows of Neel Top is attracting visitors in huge numbers and the first day witnessed a gathering of about 15-18 thousand people.

Tourists, as well as locals, echoed the sentiment that employment shall be generated through such initiatives and promotional activities to bring such natural gems to the national and international tourism map, said officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Shamshada Shan said that Neel Top is an untouched virgin scenic tourist destination that is blessed with unexplored natural beauty, housed under the shadow of snow-clad peaks namely Hans Raj and Shafawoin of Pir Panjal Ranges.

She appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department and District Administration in organizing such mega promotional events which help in discovering such local natural spectacles, weaved with cultural diversity, scenic beauty, and beautiful mountains with green meadows. Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam welcomed the initiative of the Tourism Department in organizing such a mega event at Neel Top. He hoped that the Department shall come up with more activities for OffBeat Destinations of Ramban District in the ongoing year.

He also hoped that Homestays shall be promoted in Ramban District since rural tourism and livelihood opportunities have ample scope in this region and that there is a need to tap the potential of adventure tourism of District Ramban. Assistant Director Tourism NHW Batote, Mohammad Arif Lone in his welcome address said that the Directorate of Tourism Jammu under the active guidance of Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai is putting in strenuous efforts to tap the unexplored tourism potential of offbeat destinations of Jammu region.

He said Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, in the capacity of Sub Nodal Officer, Rural Tourism is in liaison with local stakeholders to promote homestays for rural livelihood and tourism promotion. The two-day event is an amalgamation of musical extravaganza to trekking, from the display of rich art and craft to cuisine, offering something for everyone. The second day of the festival shall include trekking from Vasemarg to Eijantargh in Ramban District.

