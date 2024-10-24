Menu Explore
Karnataka beaches to rival Goa? Coastal makeover may soon include alcohol and night tourism

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Mangaluru (karnataka)
Oct 24, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Stay overnight and sip by the sea: Karnataka plans major beach tourism boost

The Karnataka government is considering proposals to allow tents and alcohol sales on the state’s beaches, similar to Goa, in an effort to boost tourism. Speaking at the 'Connect 2024' event in Mangalore on Wednesday, Rajendra K V, tourism department's director, emphasised that changes are necessary to attract tourists.

Women stand along the shore of Marina beach, in Chennai. Karnataka beaches to rival Goa? Coastal makeover may soon include alcohol and night tourism(PTI Photo)
Women stand along the shore of Marina beach, in Chennai. Karnataka beaches to rival Goa? Coastal makeover may soon include alcohol and night tourism(PTI Photo)

“We need to relax restrictions on alcohol consumption along the beaches of Karnataka, which may bring more influx of tourists just like in the state of Goa,” he added. According to him, to enhance safety and encourage people to spend more time at the beaches during the night, the department is contemplating the installation of additional lights along the coast.

District officials have been instructed to identify government and private lands near beaches to promote tent tourism in the state. Rajendra also revealed that a facilitation centre would soon be established to expedite approvals for tourism projects, including CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) permissions.

He added that the new tourism policy will include specific guidelines for coastal tourism. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Mullai Muhilan, said tourists should be allowed access to beaches late at night.

“Restaurant and licensed business operating hours in Mangalore city have already been extended to 1 am and the same should apply to the beaches as well,” he added. He further stated that discussions would be held with the police department to resolve issues regarding the current restrictions on beach access after 9 pm and appropriate action would be taken.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
