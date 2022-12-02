Luxury on wheels: Royal trains of India

Indian elite luxury trains serve visitors who want to experience India's rich cultural legacy in the lap of luxury. Their grandeur is evident in their mind-boggling décor, regal atmosphere, opulent cuisine, strict security measures, and nearly everything you can think of. These trains allow passengers to see some of India's most well-known tourist locations while travelling in unmatched comfort. You can explore India in ways that would not be possible otherwise by taking advantage of the royal train tours offered by Indian Railways and the IRCTC. (Also read: Religious tourism: Iconic temples of India you must visit )

In this era of lightning-quick express trains, let's explore the most deluxe trains in India that enable you to travel like a king or queen. These ultra-luxury trains are more than just a mode of transportation; they are also leisurely adventures.

1. Maharajas' Express

Maharaja Express received the title of "World's Leading Luxury Train" in each the years 2012, 2013, and 2014. (themaharajaexpress)

The Maharajas' Express is the best of all the luxury trains in India and one of the top five in the world. One of the most costly trains in India that includes butler services, luxurious apartments, fully stocked bars, and personnel ready to provide the finest calibre of hospitality. The riches of the nation are presented to visitors onboard in the most elegant manner. Just for the record, it received the title of "World's Leading Luxury Train" in each the years 2012, 2013, and 2014. The five distinct routes that the Maharajas' Express travels on are open from October to April. The price of the ticket ranged from 2 to 5 lakh.

2. Place on Wheels

The fourth-best deluxe train in the world, Place on Wheels, brings passengers into the heart of Rajasthan. (pixabay)

The fourth-best deluxe train in the world, Place on Wheels, brings passengers into the heart of Rajasthan. It is very much like a palace on wheels that recreates the bygone era of monarchs and their royal palaces! Luxurious cabins, magnificent wallpapers, a well-stocked bar, gracious hospitality, and local culture represented by the artistic use of paintings and handicrafts are all there. The Palace on Wheels' operating months is September through April. There are 7 stops throughout the 7-night, 8 days voyage when travellers are taken on city tours. The ticketpricing for it begins at 3.63 Lakh.

3. The Deccan Odyssey

A five-star hotel on wheels, Deccan Odyssey brings you to some fascinating locations in India. (pixabay)

A five-star hotel on wheels, Deccan Odyssey brings you to some fascinating locations in India. There is a lot to do on board the train, including multi-cuisine restaurants providing cuisine prepared by skilled chefs, a spa for unwinding massages, as well as many other cutting-edge amenities. The Deccan Odyssey travels on 6 different routes for a total of 7 nights and 8 days from October to April. The starting price for a ticket is 4.27 Lakh.

4. Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot, an initiative of the Karnataka State Tourism Board, travels to several World Heritage Sites. (pixabay)

The Golden Chariot, an initiative of the Karnataka State Tourism Board, travels to several World Heritage Sites and passes through some of the nation's most breathtaking natural treasures. The 11 guest cabins, each of which is named after a different dynasty in power, are exquisitely decorated and furnished in Mysore style. The Golden Chariot travels on routes for seven nights and eight days from October to March. The starting price for a ticket is 16,000 per night.

5. Fairy Queen Express

As it rambles across Rajasthan to Alwar, powered by the oldest operating steam engine, Fairy Queen has its own charm. (pinterest)

One of the first trains in India to offer luxurious train travel is the Fairy Queen Express. As it rambles across Rajasthan to Alwar, powered by the oldest operating steam engine, Fairy Queen has its own charm. It was built around 1855 and ranks among India's most luxurious trains as mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records and the National Tourism Award. It operates on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from October to March. The trip takes 1 night and 2 days. A ticket starts at 8,600 per night.

