Travel lovers assemble! Globetrotting and exploring new destinations and checking off the boxes for the dream destinations is easier now. It’s a great day for Indian passport holders as another country joins the list of giving Indians Visa-free access to their country for a specific period of time. Visa is an official document provided by a particular country's government to allow an individual to visit that country for a specific period of time. Malaysia is the new entry to the growing list of countries that are making it Visa-free for Indians to visit them. Recently Thailand also announced the facilities of welcoming Indians to their country without having to go through the hassle of Visa applications.

Malaysia joins the list of Visa free countries for Indians. Here's the list of countries you can visit without Visa(File Photo)

According to the official website of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, these are the countries that allow Indians to visit them without Visa:

Barbados

2. Bhutan

3.Dominican Republic

4. Fiji

5. Haiti

6. Hong Kong SAR

7. Kazakhstan

8. Maldives

9. Nepal

10. Niue Island

11. Qatar

12. Sant Vincent and the Grenadines

13. Senegal

14. Sri Lanka

15. St. Lucia

16. The Cook Islands

Adding to the list is Thailand and Malaysia – the countries that recently announced Visa-free facilities for Indian passport holders. The Malaysian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, announced this policy change as he made the country Visa free for Chinese and Indian passport holders. During a speech at his People's Justice Party's annual congress in Putrajaya, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made his announcement. Starting from December 1, Indians can visit the country without Visa. However, with the visa requirements lifted, Indian nationals will still have to go through security screening for visiting Malaysia.

Thailand, on November 10, removed Visa requirements for Indian citizens and offered a 30-day stay for the tourists. The policy will be in effect till May 10, 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.