Milind Soman saw Asiatic Lions in the Gir National Park and this is how it went

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar escaped for a short getaway to Gujarat recently. During their vacation, the couple visited Gir National Park, where they saw Asiatic Lions and a few other animals. The two have been sharing several photos and videos from their vacation on Instagram and delighting followers too.

Milind took to the gram on Saturday to post a video in which he shared a glimpse of his experience of watching the Asiatic Lions in the Sasan Gir Forest with Ankita Konwar.

The 55-year-old actor and supermodel shared the video with the caption, "The lions in Gir!! The home of the Asiatic lion and a host of other wildlife, Sasan Gir Forest is one of the biggest dry deciduous forests. An escorted Safari in an open gypsy takes you deep into Lion territory!! Game into the wild."

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Milind climbing into the gypsy with Ankita. Then the words, "Ready to see some Asiatic Lions?," appear on the screen. It shows the couple entering Gir National Park. Then, the scene shifts to Milind and Ankita observing Asiatic Lions in the forest. The celebrated supermodel's wonder at seeing the lions is clearly visible in the clip. It also showed various shots of the lions in the national park.

Earlier, Ankita had also shared photos from their time in the Gir National Park. She has posted glimpses from the Gir National Park safari trip, a cosy picnic on the gypsy, and a candlelit dinner at their vacation resort. See her post below.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the reality TV show Supermodel of the Year 2, with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. The 55-year-old married Ankita, 30, in 2018 at Alibaug. Their close friends and family were in attendance during the ceremony.

