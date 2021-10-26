Ankita Konwar wants to build a filter-free world full of self love, Milind Soman reacts

Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, is urging people to build a filter-free world full of self-acceptance. The 30-year-old took to Instagram recently to share two pictures of herself showing her natural face and one with filters. She did so to talk about the importance of self love and accepting our imperfections to live a free and happy life.

Ankita posted a collage of two same pictures, one showing her filter-free face and one with filters, on Instagram recently to promote the idea of self-love and acceptance. She shared the photos with a heart-touching message that urged her followers to love their bodies unconditionally.

Ankita's caption for her post reads, "A filter free world. Imagine a world full of self acceptance! Because true belonging only happens when we present our authentic, "imperfect" selves to the world. Our sense of self acceptance should always be greater than our need for belonging. How do we even begin to imagine to love another without loving ourselves unconditionally? Let's cherish the beauty in ourselves and love ourselves fully. No filters, no judgment just gratitude and love."

Take a look at the post:

After Ankita shared the photos on her Instagram page, they received several likes and comments. People dropped in comments praising the 30-year-old fitness enthusiast. One user wrote, "You are beautiful inside out." Another commented, "The best filter is no filter." Ankita's husband and actor Milind Soman also showered his love for Ankita's words by liking her post.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Ankita Konwar's post.

Earlier, Milind and Ankita shared an adorable video on the gram talking about the age gap between them. The video featured a montage of several photos of the couple. With the clip, the couple asked their followers to concentrate only on love. "Concentrate ONLY on love," the post was captioned.

Take a look:

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 during a private ceremony. The couple's friends and family members attended the wedding.

