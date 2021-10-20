Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's perfect date looks like this...

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are the internet's favourite couple, and there is no denying the same. The two leave their fans in a mush with their chemistry and serve up major fitness goals with inspiring lifestyles. Now, with their latest video, Ankita and Milind are giving us both health and relationship goals.

Ankita took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her followers that she and Milind ran 20k in the hills. She also revealed that this is what "a perfect date" looks like for them. She posted two pictures from the run on her Instagram page and captioned it, "Ran a super 20k hill run today in my most favourite running route! So many birds and butterflies kept us company that the late morning sun didn't feel as harsh. Wish I could run here everyday."

Ankita also posted a video from the run and wrote, "What a perfect date looks like to us. 20km run in the hills." Dressed in running gear, Milind and Ankita ran 20km in the hills accompanied by birds and butterflies.

Take a look at their photos and video here:

ALSO READ: Milind Soman shares one lesson by Mahatma Gandhi that resonates with him: Read

Milind also posted a picture from the run on his Instagram page and revealed an amusing fact to his followers. The celebrated supermodel revealed his driver clicks all the photos of his runs with Ankita.

Milind captioned the post, "20km today after a long time in the hills that I love and with the person that I love. If anyone still really wants to know who takes these pictures, it's my driver."

The couple often goes on runs around the world and shares snippets from the same with their fans, inspiring them to get moving. They also indulge in yoga routines and various other physical exercises to keep themselves fit.

As for running, it is a simple and effective form of cardio exercise that offers a range of benefits, from strengthening the joints to improving the mood. It also helps build strong bones, strengthen muscles, burn plenty of calories and maintain a healthy weight.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter